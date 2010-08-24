Aston-le-Walls (3) eventing results, 12-14 August

OI (sec D).— 1, Chuckelberry (M Todd) 26.4,0,2=28.4; 2, If You Want II (M Wright) 31.8,0,0=31.8; 3, Riverside James (J-P Sheffield) 33.6,0,0.4=34. (sec E).— 1, Park Pilot (M Wright) 30.9,0,0=30.9; 2, Wish Upon A Star (L Wiegersma) 30.9,0,0.4=31.3; 3, Timone (A Little) 31.4,0,0=31.4. int (sec A).— 1, Mercury Bay (K Wicks) 33.6,0,1.6=35.2; 2, Billy Bear (L Kenney-Herbert) 35.5,0,0=35.5; 3, Chekov (N Griffin) 32.3,0,3.6=35.9. (sec B).— 1, Gull Rock (J Lazenby) 31.4,0,0=31.4; 2, Gorsehill Star (O Townend) 36.4,0,0=36.4; 3, Walidos (B Staples) 34.6,0,0=34.6. (sec C).— 1, Clover Hero (A Smales) 37.3,0,0=37.3; 2, Silver Lining V (Z Phillips) 33.6,4,1.6=39.2; 3, Shannondale Titan (G Hall) 37.3,0,3.2=40.5. (sec F).— 1, Aristoteles II (N Wilson) 28.6,0,1.2=29.8; 2, Widebay Blush (L Hunt) 28.6,0,2.8=31.4; 3, DHI Winchester (A Smales) 27.3,4,0.8=32.1. (sec G).— 1, Durlas Aris (M Kyle) 26.8,4,5.6=36.4; 2, Fleet Street (R Fox) 38.2,0,1.6=39.8; 3, Altissimas Palace (S Potter) 31.8,4,4.8=40.6. IN (sec N).— 1, C’Est Boom La La (E Abell) 34.6,0,0=34.6; 2, Orient Des Touches (R Ellis) 30.5,8,0=38.5; 3, Freda Curtis (P Burgess) 38.6,0,0=38.6. ON (sec K).— 1, Jonny Five (J-P Sheffield) 29,0,0=29; 2, Bantry King Idanda (M Wright) 30,0,0=30; 3, Thats Another Fine Mess (S James) 29,1,0.4=30.4. Nov (sec H).— 1, Satonamillion (Z Adams) 35.5,0,0=35.5; 2, J’s Free Spirit (R Clayfield) 38,0,0=38; 3, Ballintoger Royale (M Wright) 35,0,3.2=38.2. (sec I).— 1, Tirconaill Stay With Me (S Weaving) 36.5,0,0=36.5; 2, Kilmurray Cult (A Lidstone) 37,0,1.2=38.2; 3, Petal Pop (D Ussher) 32.5,4,2=38.5. (sec J).— 1, Majestic Light (A McKeowen) 31.5,0,0=31.5; 2, Waldoff (E Stoddart) 32,0,0=32; 3, Wolfgang Penelope (G Tattersall) 34,0,0=34. (sec L).— 1, Vincent III (J-L Day) 22.5,0,3.6=26.1; 2, Chiron II (L King) 33,0,0=33; 3, Laurentian Lad (K Roddy) 34,0,0=34. (sec M).— 1, Black Tie II (O Townend) 30,1,1.6=32.6; 2, Onwards And Upwards II (T Tilley) 32.5,0,3.6=36.1; 3, The Little Big Man (S Beaty) 33,0,3.2=36.2. BE100 (sec O).— 1, Gran Torino (S Carson) 22.5,0,0=22.5; 2eq, Beechfield De Lux (J How) & Rob III (T Kyle) 24.5,0,0=24.5. (sec P).— 1, Monarchs French Connection (L Hunt) 29.5,0,0=29.5; 2, HHS Dassett Appeal (K Rocher) 30.5,0,0=30.5; 3, Forestwood Moonshine (T How) 30.5,0,0=30.5. (sec Q).— 1, Figaro Van Het Broekxhof (D Demaison) 36.5,0,0=36.5; 3, Wesley (S Jones) 33.5,0,3.6=37.1. (sec R).— 1, Florentine (K McGladdery) 25.5,0,0=25.5; 2, Romanda (K Bennitt) 27.5,4,0=31.5; 3, Papagayo Secret (M Walker) 29,4,0=33. BE90 (sec S).— 1, Cloonkeen Supreme (H O’Regan) 22.5,4,0=26.5; 2, Eleon V/D Gorten (L Kemplay) 26.5,0,0=26.5; 3, Primitive Secrets (L Farren) 24.5,0,8.4=32.9. (sec T).— 1, Bernwode Nairobi (A Jones) 29.5,0,0=29.5; 2, Direct Kingstead Ruby Tuesday (C Deuten) 31.5,0,3.2=34.7; 3, Cherry Blossom II (V Morris) 30,4,2=36. (sec U).— 1, Quicky De Barbereau (S How) 32.5,0,0=32.5; 2, Vondel Van De Melle (J Shaw) 34.5,0,0.4=34.9; 3, Market Fiesta (B Brasted-Watts) 35,0,0=35.