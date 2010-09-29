Arena UK Major Grand Prix Festival showjumping results, 21-26 September

Arena UK star of the future gpq.— 1 & 3, Ullabaloo VI & Acordio (L Pavitt); 2, U-Kitty (R Bevis). Horsedeals yr gpq.— 1 & 2, Top Limit & Valentino 7 (S Hutton); 3, Cora Belle (L Godber). Blaze 1.30m gpq.— 1, CS Online (E Whitaker); 2, Lavaletta II (M Armstrong); 3, Zegreanne Z (K Shore). Ssangyong 95cm gpq.— 1, Sonybanta (S Mousley); 2, Mustang Sally IV (E Hilton); 3, Pamiro Z (K Walker). Gelston Haylage 5-y-o graduate gpq.— 1eq, 39 tied. Jade Wilson Ayres memorial trophy 1.10m gpq.— 1, Quinton III (P Barker); 2, Tammy’s Girl (L Long); 3, Love Me (A Eardley). 22 Sep: 1.25m gpq.— 1, Let’s Fly (B Maher); 2, Henri De Herne (E Whitaker); 3, Lapaloma (L Long). Arena UK major gpq.— 1, Little Tinker II (M Jones); 2, Cavallo Z (N Grant); 3, Dazzle II (L Whitaker). Oakham Veterinary Hospital 6-y-o gpq.— 1eq, 26 tied. Arena UK six-bar.— 1, Ladina B (E Whitaker); 2eq, Richi Rich III (G Williams) & Quite Cadiz (G Billington). Equissage discovery graduate gpq.— 1, Wakubu Le Sursaut (K James); 2, Cor Van Ter Heide (L Long); 3, High Offley Business Centre (L Spradbury). Horse & Hound Foxhunter venture gpq.— 1, Dignity III (A Thompson); 2, Andersons Almare Marius (C Neilson-Hansen); 3, Contender Du Rouet (S Ward). Horsedeals yr gpq.— 1, Lucky (Y Pinchen); 2, Billy Buttercup (D Moseley); 3, Savoy (T Whitaker). newcomers gpq.— 1, Cor Van Ter Heide; 2, W Tonix Hero (R Hill); 3, Amigo T (C Aston). Ssangyong 1.05m gpq.— 1, Constance (R Clay); 2, Love Me; 3, Gibside Sarleen (A Mills). ride & drive q.— 1, Ballyknock Lad (J Smith); 2, Renaldi (T Whitaker); 3, Sir Graditz (A Davies). 23 Sep: PCA rising stars.— 1, Campino II (J Clayton); 2, Jerome II (G Lovegrove); 3, Uno II (S Harvey). Blaze Clothing 1.30m gpq.— 1, Fools Business (E Sargeant); 2, Wonderful Melody Van De Helle (A Davies); 3, Roland II (A Squires). Arena UK major gpq.— 1, Countess (C Patt); 2, Sultan V (B Menzies); 3, Argento (J Whitaker). SSangyong 1.05cm gpq.— 1, Gibside Sarleen; 2 & 3, Logan II & Knockrath Spring (M Eagles). ride & drive q.— 1, Belisimo II (R McCrea); 2, Wyoming (T Page); 3, Crieve Stone (E Armstrong). Cat & Pipes 1.15m gpq.— 1, Uttah Van Het Indihof (E Slater); 2, Obelix Z (L Wade); 3, Tammy’s Girl. Oakham Veterinary Hospital 6-y-o gpq.— 1eq, 23 tied. Ssangyong 95cm gpq. — 1, Gibside Sarleen; 2, Pamiro Z (K Walker); 3, Merllyns Raphaella (A Carpenter). 24 Sep: 1.20m gpq.— 1, Gibside Smokey Joe (J Smith); 2, Laytender (S Smith); 3, Treasure The Moment (C Smith). star of the future gp.— 1, Lerado II (J Billington); 2, Winday II (J Smith); 3, Wizardlea HFS (R Bevis). Arena UK ride & drive final.— 1, Cumina (J Smith); 2, Wyoming; 3, Mieke II (V Cooper). Arena UK puissance.— 1, Safaro (R Prater); 2eq, Noctanbule Courcelle (S Breen) & Richi Rich III. newcomers gpq.— 1, Cor Van Ter Heide; 2, Jolie Boy (L Hollingworth); 3, Naomi H (J Hawkes). KBIS British novice apprentice gpq.— 1, Native Omiro (J Mincher); 2, Belinda Z (R Hill); 3, Badance (C Neilson-Hansen). Ssangyong 95cm gpq.— 1, Lord Concorde (A Boyce); 2, Knockrath Spring (M Eagles); 3, Peggy Sue V (M Dexter). Horse & Hound Foxhunter venture gpq.— 1, Lanbado Supreme (E Sargeant); 2, Limbo III (R Howelly); 3, Beechfield Ballerina (C Barnes). Gelston Haylage 5-y-o gpq.— 1eq, 27 tied. 25 Sep: Oakham Veterinary Hospital 6-y-o gp.— 1, Molly Malone (A Condon); 2, Lanbado Supreme; 3, Elixir Street (R Maguire). Horsedeals yr gp.— 1, Savoy; 2, Cora Belle (L Godber); 3, Ballyknock Lad. venture gp.— 1, Quilano Z (G Luckett); 2, Beckham V (R Connor); 3, Dakar (W Whitaker). Ssangyong major gp.— 1, Casino (R Whitaker); 2, Argento; 3, CS Online. Jade Wilson Ayres 1.10m memorial trophy q.— 1, 2 & 3, Bonita, Berwick St James & Lapaloma (L Long). Equissage discovery graduate gpq.— 1, Naomi H; 2, Brookside Clover (S Dunnett); 3, Zilverster Van De Kranekamp (B Lamb). KBIS British novice apprentice gpq.— 1, Native Omiro (J Mincher); 2, Calimero IV (T Whitaker); 3, Uno VII (C Neilson-Hansen). Cats & Pipes 1.15m gpq.— 1, Obelix Z (L Wade); 2, Mysteron (G Walker); 3, Uttah Van Het Inidhof. Ssangyong 1.05m gpq.— 1, Swallow (J Burns); 2, Qui Vive II (L Chilvers); 3, Nabucco (E Harrison). 26 Sep: 1.25m gp.— 1, Zegreanne Z (K Shore); 2, Iolanthe (B Maher); 3, Quinton III (P Barker). Blaze Clothing 1.30m gp.— 1, For A Smile (S Hutton); 2, Zegreanne Z; 3, Flaming Star II (D Neilson). Ssangyong 95cm gp.— 1, Sonybanta; 2, Nabucco; 3, Logan III. Gelston Haylage 5-y-o gp.— 1, Dougie Douglas (H Gillott); 2, Festiena Van Texelhof (N Pavitt); 3, Aranco (T Lloyd). Ssangyong 1.05m gp.— 1, Diva Starz (T Hearne); 2eq, Ludwig H (A Ray) & Sonybanta. graduate gp.— 1, Miss Porsch O (C Barnes); 2, Forever (S Smith); 3, Denthe DW (V Tulloch). midway gp.— 1 & 2, Zafira & Zaniet (C Aston); 3, Take A Chance (J Williams). Jade Wilson Ayres 1.10m memorial trophy.— 1, Quinton III (P Barker); 2, Obelix Z (L Wade); 3, Quids In II (A Mills). Cats & Pipes 1.15m gp.— 1, Tammy’s Girl (L Long); 2, Uttah Van Het Indihof; 3, Wise Boy (K Shore). apprentice gp.— 1, Calimero IV (T Whitaker); 2, Benevita (J Mincher); 3, Waterford Crystal (C Barnes). 1m consolation.— 1, Vic (M Rowson); 2, Flamenco Van Rossemof (K Coombs); 3, Dovecote Zidane (J Cowan). 1.10m consolation.— 1, FI Galini (V Irion); 2, Beechfield Ballerina (C Barnes); 3, Murphy’s Magic Touch (M Ray). 1.20m consolation.— 1, Cava Le Fay (H Whall). HOYS wild card sec A.— 1, Romanov II (P Spivey); 2, Billy Grand (D Moseley); 3, Astral 57 (S Hutton). HOYS wild card sec B.— 1, Lowriver Queen Z (J Fisher); 2, Titi D’ Oase (L Guild) 3, Astral 57. HOYS wild card sec C. — 1, Rostaar (L Whitaker); 2, Gemmaire Precious (N Pavitt); 3, Temple Ryefield (P Barker).