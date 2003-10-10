Arab Horse Society boosts sport horse sector

The Arab Horse Society (AHS) is holding a seminar that should be of interest to all breeders at the Royal Agricultural College, Cirencester, on 26 October.

Topics include Prof Matthews Binns from the AHT on inherited diseases, while Prof Twink Allen and Sandra Wilsher from the TBA’s equine fertility unit will discuss modern breeding technology and the influence of the mare in embryo transfer.

Tullis Matson of Genus Equine — which is donating a £450 voucher towards the cost of semen collection at Twemlow Hall in a prize draw — will talk on artificial insemination and a representative of Baileys Horse Feeds will advise on feeding foals from weaning to adulthood.

The seminar costs £45 (AHS members) and £55 (non-members), including morning tea/coffee, lunch and afternoon tea. To reserve a place or for further information, contact the AHS (tel: 01672 520782; e-mail: registration@arabhorse-soc.com) or Natalie Meredith (tel: 01285 655228; e-mail: nat@malthouse99.freeserve.co.uk)