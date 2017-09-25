Can you give a lonely pony a home this winter?

World Horse Welfare is urgently seeking homes as half of its rehoming centres are already over capacity.

All four of the charity’s rescue and rehoming centres are particularly full, with two of these over capacity.

The charity rehomes around 300 horses and ponies each year and currently has more than 80 equines seeking new homes.

It is highlighting eight ponies who have been particularly unsuccessful in their search for a new home — Bailey, Beau, Bren, Griff, Marge, Quaver, Roxy and Ted.

“Before the winter has even started, two of our four rescue and rehoming centres are over capacity and the other two are very close to their maximum stocking levels too,” said World Horse Welfare’s deputy chief executive Tony Tyler.

“It is difficult to pinpoint any major factors which have led to the large numbers of horses and ponies currently in our care, however with a harsh winter forecast ahead, it is vital that we continue to find homes for as many equines on our rehoming scheme as possible.

“I would urge anyone thinking about getting a new horse or pony to please consider rehoming in the first instance.

“Not only can you find your ideal equine partner with a guarantee of complete honesty and transparency but you will also have the satisfaction of knowing that you are giving that particular horse or pony a second chance at the life and love they deserve.

“In addition, rehoming from World Horse Welfare offers a safety net that should things with your new horse or pony not work out or your circumstances change the equine can be returned to our care at any time.

“All of our rehomers tell us over and over again that they wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it so please do go and search our website now and see if you can join them.”

Don’t miss Horse & Hound’s rehoming special — out Thursday, 5 October

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: