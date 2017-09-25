Can you give a lonely pony a home this winter?

World Horse Welfare is urgently seeking homes as half of its rehoming centres are already over capacity.
All four of the charity’s rescue and rehoming centres are particularly full, with two of these over capacity.
The charity rehomes around 300 horses and ponies each year and currently has more than 80 equines seeking new homes.
It is highlighting eight ponies who have been particularly unsuccessful in their search for a new home — Bailey, Beau, Bren, Griff, Marge, Quaver, Roxy and Ted.
“Before the winter has even started, two of our four rescue and rehoming centres are over capacity and the other two are very close to their maximum stocking levels too,” said World Horse Welfare’s deputy chief executive Tony Tyler.
“It is difficult to pinpoint any major factors which have led to the large numbers of horses and ponies currently in our care, however with a harsh winter forecast ahead, it is vital that we continue to find homes for as many equines on our rehoming scheme as possible.
“I would urge anyone thinking about getting a new horse or pony to please consider rehoming in the first instance.
“Not only can you find your ideal equine partner with a guarantee of complete honesty and transparency but you will also have the satisfaction of knowing that you are giving that particular horse or pony a second chance at the life and love they deserve.
“In addition, rehoming from World Horse Welfare offers a safety net that should things with your new horse or pony not work out or your circumstances change the equine can be returned to our care at any time.
“All of our rehomers tell us over and over again that they wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it so please do go and search our website now and see if you can join them.”
Don’t miss Horse & Hound’s rehoming special — out Thursday, 5 October
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Pony rescued weighing seven stone takes on special role
Star is now a happy, healthy pony having…
‘Cheeky superstar’ named people’s choice at Burghley
The pony was voted the winner of the…
‘It brings a tear to my eye’: rescue horse undergoes incredible transformation
‘He is a fantastic example of how much…
An intelligent 12.1hh, six-year-old mare looking for a home as a companion.
Bailey is described as being as “bright as a button, inquisitive and very quick to learn”.
Roxy
Eight-year-old Roxy is looking for a home as a companion.
The 12hh pony is described as “full of character and sociable with humans and equines alike”.
“[She is] highly intelligent, curious and inquisitive so needs a home where she can keep busy and be a loyal friend to her new family,” adds her description.
A “sweet and good-natured” 13.1hh four-year-old.
“This beautiful youngster is looking for a home as a companion and will need regular handling,” said a statement from World Horse Welfare.
“She was very nervous when she came into our care but has grown immensely in confidence and can’t wait to find a home where she can continue her education.
A 12.3hh, three-year-old gelding, Ted is looking for a home where he can continue learning about the world with a view to being backed to ride in the future.
“Ted was initially worried by human contact but his character is beginning to shine through and he loves attention — becoming rather cheeky,” reads his description.
A quiet 11.2hh yearling, Marge is looking for a home where she can continue her handling and development.
“Marge is good to groom, catch and is well behaved for the vet and farrier,” reads her description. “She is very gentle and loves nothing more than fuss and attention.”
“Handsome” 13hh three-year-old gelding Quaver is looking for a home as a companion or project pony.
“Quaver came into our care as a feral, unhandled pony and it has taken a long time to build his confidence and trust in humans,” reads his description. “He is a very kind pony who needs routine and careful handling to help him continue learning and develop a close bond with his rehomer.”
Bren, a 13.2hh five-year-old mare, is looking for a home as a companion where she could take part in horse agility or low level in-hand showing.
“Sweet-natured with stunning good looks and a heart of gold, Bren is a fantastic field companion and would love to find her forever home,” reads her advert.
A “friendly” 13.2hh two-year-old gelding, Griff (pictured, top and below) is looking for a home where he can continue learning about the world.
“Inquisitive and a very fast-learner, Griff has proved himself a natural at horse agility and loves nothing more than spending time with both his human and horse companions,” reads his description. “Griff is sociable, laid back and great to handle.”
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday