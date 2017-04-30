The week that was: seven days in the horse world

A motorist has been fined for driving without due care and attention after fatally injuring a horse.

Bryony Donovan, 26, of Coopers Avenue, Heybridge, pleaded guilty to the charge at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 5 April.

The voice of equestrian sport is to retire from BBC television commentary.

Long-standing commentator and former top event rider Mike Tucker will stand down from the role after this year’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials.

Wobbleberries shone at Horseheath with a win and a full house of double clears.

“The challenge has been amazing,: said Wobbleberry Ashley Harrison. “It has put people in situations they would never have put themselves in and made them live a little more.”

A dying lady was able to say a last goodbye to her beloved horse after hospice staff arranged for him to visit in her final hours.

The owner was receiving care at Dove House Hospice in Hull for motor neurone disease.

A new British Eventing horse trials will run on the Isle of Wight next year.

The fixture will take place in July at Osborne, a former home of Queen Victoria.

Leading British event rider Pippa Funnell has withdrawn her sole Badminton contender.

The three-time Badminton winner withdrew on 19 April, making room for Badminton first-timers Willa Newton and Chance Remark.

Vile attackers slashed two horses’ faces and left them to burn in their stables in a deliberate attack in Bristol.

The stables were found ablaze on Monday morning (24 April).

