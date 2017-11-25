The week that was: seven days in the horse world

In case you missed them, catch up with the key equestrian stories from the past seven days...

A lorry driver has made a plea for riders to wear lights when hacking out on gloomy days after witnessing first-hand how hard horses can be to spot on the roads.

Stuart Standing was driving along a busy road at around 7am on Monday morning (20 November) when the car driver in front of Stuart’s lorry braked suddenly. Stuart said he then saw a high visibility vest “floating along” and realised there was a horse and rider on the road (not pictured)…

“There was a lass on a black horse in dark clothing and all you really saw was her hi-viz,” he told H&H. He called after the rider that “lights would be a good idea”…

Katie Price has thanked emergency services and the local community for their help after one of her horses died after being hit by a car.

The model, who is a keen equestrian, revealed the sad news in a social media post on Tuesday (21 November).

Katie’s horse collided with a car and was put down at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. Katie said she is “devastated”…

A star driving horse his owner described as the “loveliest monster” has died aged 19.

Hungarian Lipizzaner gelding Ziggy was a wheeler in Pippa Bassett’s driving team from 2002 to 2015.

“He was such a big character,” Pippa told H&H. “He was a monster to break and with any new grooms he would stand up and let them slide off.

“He used to test everybody — but once you were on his side he would do anything for you.”…



A memorial race in honour of point-to-point rider James McNeile is due to take place in the spring.

James died following a fall at Avon Vale Races at Larkhill racecourse on 1 April this year.

His friends and family are leading an appeal to fund a race at next year’s fixture (31 March 2018) to celebrate James’s life and love of the sport…

While beauty pageants may appear to be a long way from the life of your average equestrian, one dedicated amateur rider has proved you can be successful in both after being placed third at the Miss World final in Sanya, China, on 18 November.

Derbyshire-based Stephanie Hill, 22, who holds the 2017 Miss England crown, was the highest placed English contestant in a Miss World final since 1992….

