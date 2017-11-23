Katie Price ‘devastated’ after horse dies in road accident

Katie Price has thanked emergency services and the local community for their help after one of her horses died after being hit by a car.

The model, who is a keen equestrian, revealed the sad news in a social media post on Tuesday (21 November).

Five horses, including one owned by Katie, escaped from their Sussex field after dark and ran onto a busy A road on 20 November.

Katie’s horse collided with a car and was put down at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

Katie said she is “devastated”.

“Thank god the driver of this car was very lucky and escaped and [I] wish him well,” she said.

“Police were amazing and so was the local community and [I] thank them all.

“Our friends’ other four horses thank god are alive with a couple of them injured and are still being treated by the vet and will be ok. We are in shock still.”

Fans of the glamour model shared their condolences on social media.

One Facebook user replied to Katie’s thread and said she was at the scene.

“I did what I could for your horse the other night,” she said.

“I looked after and cared for it in its final moments as best I could and I said a little prayer for it before the vet attended to it.”

She added there was a “very kind” PCSO there who also helped her to calm the horse as best they could.

“I did my best Katie,” she wrote.

“Am so sorry for your loss. I hope you find some comfort in knowing the above.

“Wishing you comfort at this sad time.”

