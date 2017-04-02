Valegro, Big Star, Sprinter Sacre and Chilli Morning: unique chance to see all four equine superstars

Rio legends Valegro, Chilli Morning and Big Star together with their long-serving grooms will parade in front of their fans at Cheltenham.

The trio will be joined by charismatic chaser Sprinter Sacre, who retired from his stellar racing career last year.

The one-off parade will take place on day two of Cheltenham’s April meeting (20 April).

Alongside the equine heroes will be those who have cared for them.

These are: Alan Davies, who has travelled all across the world with Valegro; Mark Beever, who has been at the heart of Nick Skelton’s team for 35 years; William Fox-Pitt’s head girl of 25 years, Jackie Potts; and head lad Corky Browne, who has been at Nicky Henderson’s yard for 40 years.

They will parade in the paddock at around 5.50pm, ahead of the start of the Pertemps Champions Willberry Charity Flat race at 6.15pm.

