‘Business as usual’ despite housing plans for equestrian centre

A popular Midlands competition and training centre has confirmed it is “business as usual” despite plans for housing on the site.

An application to demolish buildings and build 14 houses at Milton Keynes Eventing Centre (MKEC) has been submitted to the local council.

However, the owners were quick to reassure riders that this will not be the end of the equestrian centre.

Owner Fiona Gifkins told H&H the plans are at a very early stage and that they expect to relocate the arenas while the cross-country course will not be affected.

“We are still open and plan to stay open,” she said.

“We have just done a lot of work on the cross-country course and that and the camps are our main business.

“It [the course] has had far too much investment [for us to close it] and there is nothing else like it in the area.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: