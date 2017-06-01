Derby controversy: female jockey told she can’t ride in Epsom Classic

Controversy has arisen over jockey declarations ahead of the Investec Derby at Epsom (3 June).

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) refused to accept the declaration of 1,000-1 shot Diore Lia ridden by Gina Mangan, citing safety reasons.

For the first time in recent memory, the BHA decided under Rule (F)83 that it would be “in the best interests of the sport” not to accept Gina as the rider of Diore Lia in the Group One Classic.

The three-year-old mare is rated 52 and has been well beaten her last, and only, two previous races. Apprentice jockey Paddy Pilley, who has partnered 34 winners out of 471 rides, has now picked up the ride.

Gina, an apprentice jockey with the filly’s trainer John Jenkins, has had 69 rides and one winner.

“Everyone involved in horseracing has a responsibility to place the welfare of our participants, both equine and human, first,” said Jamie Stier, chief regulatory officer for the BHA.

“It is in this context that the decision has been made.

“While risk can never be removed entirely, it is possible to identify factors that can increase risk, and act on them.

“While Miss Mangan has held her licence for a number of years she remains inexperienced.

“She has never ridden at Epsom and certainly never ridden in a race on the scale and stage of the Derby, with all the unique challenges it presents.

“While there are currently no race conditions regarding rider or horse qualification for the Derby, or any other Flat Pattern race in Britain, whether there should be is something that we have already started considering prior to the events of the last seven days.

“The specific matter of Miss Mangan’s booking has been under consideration since it became known that she would be booked.”

He added the BHA “fully understands” this is extremely disappointing, but believes the decision is “the correct one in the best interests of all concerned and the sport”.

Gina told the Racing Post last week that she does “deserve a shot” at it and planned to donate her riding fee and any prize money to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The horse’s owner Richard Aylward vigorously defended the decision to run the mare with Gina aboard in the 12-furlong Classic.

Trainer Mr Jenkins has also publicly stood behind Mr Aylward’s decision to enter the horse in the Derby.

“Gina is a good, competent rider. There are no worries on that score,” he is reported to have said.

H&H has contacted Mr Jenkins for comment.

“An unenviable position”

The decision has sparked lively debate on both sides of the argument.

Leading Flat jockey Ryan Moore has come out in support of the BHA’s decision.

“They have done the right thing by the horse, Diore Lia, and, while Gina Mangan may not appreciate it at the moment, they have done the right thing by the jockey, too,” he wrote in his Betfair column today.

“This is a dangerous game, as we unfortunately see far too often, and you simply couldn’t allow an inexperienced horse and rider to be placed into the situation that they would have been at Epsom on Saturday (3 June).

“Who is to say what would have happened in front of a massive, worldwide TV audience?”

