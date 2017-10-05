Charlotte Dujardin joins James Corden on our screens

Charlotte Dujardin says she was “really flattered” to be asked to join James Corden, Jack Whitehall and Jamie Redknapp on sports comedy show A League Of Their Own.

The episode, which Charlotte filmed in an evening between competing eight horses at the Hartpury Festival of Dressage in July, will be aired tonight (5 October) at 9pm on Sky 1.

“During a very hectic Hartpury Festival of Dressage, we headed to London one evening to record a special episode of A League of their Own with James Corden, Freddie Flintoff, Jack Whitehall, Jamie Redknapp and some other brilliant guests,” said Charlotte.

“I have to say I was really flattered to be asked on a show like this and it was definitely up there as one of the funniest things I have ever done.”

The sports-based comedy show, which is hosted by James Corden, takes the form of a panel quiz show, with teams hosted by retired footballer Jamie Redknapp and retired England cricket captain Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff.

The teams are tested on their sporting knowledge, with the third round — named Human Clock — involving one team member racing to complete a physical challenge. Charlotte revealed a clue as to her challenge, posting a picture online of her riding a person in a horse costume.

“Thank you to James, Freddie, Jamie and Jack for being so welcoming — tune in to watch the mayhem!” added Charlotte.

Other sportspeople to have appeared on the show are athletes Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis, footballer Frank Lampard and cyclist Chris Hoy, as well as a host of other comedians and celebrities, including Clare Balding.

Charlotte sparked speculation back in July when she posted a picture of herself with James Corden.