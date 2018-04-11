Calling all news hounds: your chance to join the H&H team

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join the award-winning Horse & Hound news team.

We are looking for a talented and experienced journalist with a passion for all things equestrian to join us as a news writer on a six-month contract to cover maternity leave.

The successful candidate will be an experienced news journalist, capable of working accurately and at a fast pace across our digital and print platforms.

Excellent equestrian knowledge is a must, and established contacts in the industry would be a bonus.

In this full-time role, the successful candidate will be responsible for researching and writing news stories for the magazine and website, ensuring all copy is accurate, and relevant to our audience.

The role also includes liaising with PR agencies and industry bodies, overseeing the H&H Facebook page, producing regular digital newsletters and helping with other areas of content creation as and when necessary.

The successful candidate will have a proven track record of writing clean copy to tight deadlines, with strong digital publishing skills, including experience of CMS, SEO and analytics. Exceptional organisational and time management skills are also a must.

H&H content director Sarah Jenkins said: “Horse & Hound, the UK’s ‘equestrian bible’, continues to set the news agenda. Online we break the stories that matter and in the magazine we access the most revered experts as we analyse what each story means for those who work with and love horses.

“This position is an excellent opportunity for someone wanting to use their news brains in a specialist area for which they have great passion.”

Working hours are split between our office in Farnborough and home working as appropriate.

To apply, click here by 5pm next Monday, 16 April.

