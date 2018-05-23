Bolesworth attracts princess to compete at the show

Thai princess Sirivannavari Nariratana will be among the competitors at this year’s Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show, it has been announced.

The 31-year-old daughter of Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn will be competing in the small tour dressage classes at the show, which takes place at Bolesworth Castle, near Chester, from 13 to 17 June.

Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester are to bring their World Equestrian Games (WEG) hopefuls Mount St John Freestyle and Hawtins Delicato for the CDI3* classes, which run on the first two days of the show.

“Bolesworth is one of the most exciting equestrian events in the world,” Carl said.

“Nina and the team are bringing something innovative to our sport and it’s lovely to compete in the beautiful setting of Bolesworth Castle. Charlotte and I will both be riding the horses we’re aiming to ride at WEG and there will be plenty of friendly rivalry between us.”

British showjumpers due to contest the CSI4* showjumping classes include John Whitaker, Ben Maher, Laura Renwick and Amanda Derbyshire. Those representing Ireland include last year’s Bolesworth grand prix winner Anthony Condon, Shane Breen and Conor Swail.

“We are proud to have some of the world’s top riders with us again at Bolesworth,” said show president Nina Barbour. “We are always trying to stage the best in traditional show jumping alongside new innovations and it’s terrific that some of the biggest names in the sport like what we’re doing.

“We also like to think that Bolesworth is a great day out. We have a great team and we’re all passionate about bringing our sport to the widest possible audience.”

Evening entertainment includes music, a polo demonstration and a celebrity fashion show, while children’s activities include an assault course and pony rides, as well as a dog show.

