Badminton cross-country start times released: don’t miss your favourite riders

The start times for the cross-country phase at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials today (6 May) have been released.

The first combination out on course will be Badminton first-timer Lauren Kieffer from the USA riding Landmark’s Monte Carlo, who will leave the start box at 11.30am.

She is followed by Mark Todd and his Rio horse Leonidas II at 11.34am. First-timer and equal best-placed Brit Alex Bragg will set off at 11.38am riding Zagreb.

Dressage leader Chris Burton, starts later in the day on Graf Liberty at 4.34pm, while second-placed German rider Ingrid Klimke sets off at 3.54pm on Horseware Hale Bob OLD. Third-placed Irishman Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift will go out on course just before Ingrid at 3.50pm.

Reigning champion Michael Jung and La Biosthetique-Sam FBW start at 1.18pm, while New Zealander Andrew Nicholson goes at 12.02pm on Qwanza and is last out on course at 4.54pm riding Nereo.

British riders to look out for include Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser), who shares the best-placed Brit spot — he goes out on course at 2.02pm. Plus, Oliver Townend (Samuel Thomas II, 11.54am and ODT Ghareeb, 4.46pm), Nicola Wilson (Annie Clover, 12.22pm), Izzy Taylor (KBIS Briarlands Matilda, 2.22pm), Gemma Tattersall (Arctic Soul, 3.22pm) and Tina Cook (Calvino II, 11.58am and Billy The Red, 4.5opm).

British riders making their Badminton cross-country debut include Lydia Hannon (My Royal Touch, 12.30pm), Willa Newton (Chance Remark, 12.34pm), Sarah Parkes (Balladeer Durban Hills, 12.42pm), Lissa Green (Malin Head Clover, 12.54pm), Imogen Murray (Ivar Gooden, 1.42pm), Becky Woolven (Charlton Down Riverdance, 2.18pm), James Sommerville (Talent, 3.02pm), Tom Jackson (Waltham Fiddlers Find, 3.14pm) and Gubby Leech (Xavier, 3.58pm).

H&H Badminton first-timer blogger Danielle Dunn will set out on course at 2.54pm riding Zocarla BLH.

