‘I hope it makes him proud’: four-star rider takes on fundraiser in memory of fiancé

A four-star eventer who lost her fiancé on Christmas Eve is fundraising for the air ambulance in his memory.

Alex Postolowsky (pictured, top), a former young rider team silver medallist, will be running the Lincoln 10k on Sunday (2 April) to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

“I have been amazed at the response,” she told H&H.

“Raising over £1,000 in just over a day is overwhelming and I’d like to thank everyone who has donated so far.

“I have really struggled to get physically active again as its such a strain just to get through each day at the moment, but all this support is spurring me on.”

Alex’s partner Dave Harris, 33, passed away on 24 December last year when he was hit by a lorry while walking home.

“After the collision Dave had already ‘gone’ but the air ambulance may have been able to help him had it not been so bad,” she wrote on her JustGiving page.

“They can help save other lives in catastrophic accidents and they often attend riding events I compete at.

“We never know when we, or a loved one might need their services. Therefore out of the charities to choose from for the Lincoln 10k Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance was the one I felt most passionately about.”

