7 pint-sized working hunter ponies who seem to have wings

This season, working hunter courses haven’t been short of twists, turns and the odd water complex. But these small yet mighty flying machines have certainly proved that size really isn’t an issue if you’ve got talent, scope and a whole lot of heart.

Check out these seven super-star working hunter ponies who have already jumped to glory this term.



1. Birchmoor Drover

Pamela Brown rides the Tomlinson family’s Shetland Birchmoor Drover to qualify for the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) at the National Pony Society (NPS) spring festival.

2. Fortview Kitchens

After winning the starter stakes, Fortview Kitchens and Oliver Kinnear land the mini working hunter title at the Northern Ireland Festival.

3. Arad Tomos

Arad Tomos and Charlotte Smith take on the water feature at NPS Spring Festival.

4. Lacy Aldo

… as do Darcy Sproat and Lacy Aldo.

5. Blisland Hero

Despite standing second in their class, Blisland Hero and Freya Herring bag the restricted working hunter sash at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) winter championships.

6. Moonpenny Aquarius

The Exmoor gelding Moonpenny Aquarius, a previous HOYS and Olympia finalist on the flat, and Debbie Barker-Runiewicz stand intermediate worker champions at the North East Derbyshire Spring Show.

7. Noble Peppermint

The mannerly 133cm grey Noble Peppermint and 11-year-old Ruby Ward have qualified for the RIHS in both the open and nursery ranks and was also restricted supreme at the BSPS winters.

