7 brilliant reasons to make a beeline for Barbury this weekend

Are you going to the St James' Place Barbury Horse Trials this weekend (6-9 July)? If not, why not? Here are some great reasons why you should

1. Andrew Nicholson is going for his sixth consecutive victory in the Barbury CIC3*. He won four times on the late Avebury and now aims to make it twice on Badminton winner Nereo.

2. Seven of the horses long-listed for Britain’s eventing European Championship squad will be competing so you can check them out before they potentially head to the championship in Strzegom, Poland, next month. The pairs competing are Alex Bragg with Zagreb, Tina Cook with Calvino II, Izzy Taylor with Trevidden, Nicola Wilson with One Two Many (all competing in the Event Rider Masters section), Laura Collett with Mr Bass, Tina Cook with Billy The Red (both competing in the regular CIC3* section) and Willa Newton with Caja 20 (competing in the CIC2*).

3. You can check out some great retrained racehorses in the intermediate novice Retraining of Racehorses section — they compete on Friday, plus the top 10 return to showjump in the main arena on Saturday.

4. The viewing is great at Barbury, with nearly every cross-country fence visible due to the natural terrain, so you won’t miss any of the action.

5. Zara Tindall is captaining the eventers’ team which goes head to head with Bridget Andrews’ jump jockeys in the JCB Champions Challenge in the main arena on Saturday.

6. There are also several other supporting competitions you can check out, including British Eventing novice sections, arena eventing, Burghley young event horse and the inter-hunt relay. And don’t forget the shopping.

7. The Event Rider Masters section has some top international riders competing, including the USA’s Hannah Sue Burnett and Lauren Kieffer, France’s Tom Carlile and Italy’s Stella Benatti. It’s a rare chance to see these riders on British soil. Nine of the riders in this section competed at the Rio Olympics. And you can watch the action live right here.



