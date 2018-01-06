Are you looking for the perfect hunter? Check these out…

It’s not too late to make the most of the hunting season, so take a look at this selection of hunters for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Rolls Royce’

Height: 17.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 14

Selling points: “This stunning, classy, brave, experienced boy will suit all — novice or experienced riders included. He has hunted in Cheshire both in the field and as a master’s horse and is always a pleasure. This athletic bay gelding will certainly turn heads. He will take any rider to the biggest of hedges and is a dream over any obstacle in his calm but confident way. He is certainly a type almost impossible to find and ready to make someone’s season.”

2. ‘Superb’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This lovely mare has been there, done it all and got the rosettes! She can turn her hoof to literally any job, with her superb temperament, brilliant conformation, super paces and huge, bold jump. She is a superb hunter, will cross any country, is fabulous at the meet and to queue. She doesn’t get worried in a busy atmosphere and happily jumps timber, hedges, ditches and walls without any hesitation. She has been out hunting with the Rockwood Harriers. Lovely to have on the yard — she’s that quiet you wouldn’t know she was there! No vices, not mareish, 100% to box, shoe and clip, great to hack alone and in company and super in all traffic.”

3. ‘Stunning’

Height: 17.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “Fred is a really smart, quality hunter and is incredibly well-mannered out hunting and loves it. He is happy to go first or last, happy to stand still, happy to go ahead. He hunts in a snaffle and has been hunted by both a lady and a gent. He jumps everything; ditches, walls and so on and is very straightforward.”

4. ‘Jumps everything in sight’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This Irish mare has completed all Pony Club activities and has recently won a British Showjumping class. She is currently out hunting and jumps everything in sight. She is very neat and careful, goes first or last, will give leads and hunts anywhere in the field. She is always snaffle mouthed, never gets silly or fresh and is bombproof in traffic. No vices at all and is a very sweet mare who just wants to please.”

5. ‘Hunter’s dream’

Height: 15.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “We have had Rusty for four hunting seasons and he has been out almost every Saturday with the Pytchley during this time. He will hunt all day and jump anything, (ditches, rails, hedges) making him a well-known and reliable lead. He stands quietly at the meet, gate shuts patiently and will go first or last. Although he is a horse in height, he has the sturdiness of a pony and therefore doesn’t need to be wrapped up in cotton wool before or after hunting. He also excels at team chasing and he has competed in all of the Midlands team chases, at novice and intermediate level as lead horse as well as sitting at the back. He was the lead horse of the winning team of the inter-hunt relay at the Peterborough Festival of Hunting in 2014 showing his agility, gate-opening prowess and speed. He is very easy to do, travel, load, clip, shoe and will live in or out in summer and winter. Rusty is forward going and therefore not a novice ride, and he requires a competent and confident jockey, preferably one who will hunt and team chase regularly so he is not wasted. The right jockey will have the best hunting days and come home with a smile every week.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way