Settle in this storybook cottage with stables and great hacking in Kent

If a picture-perfect cottage, better suited to a storybook than real life, is your idea of the dream horsey home, then Hale Oak Cottage in rural Kent is likely to be top of your wish list.

Positioned in an Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it is just 3.5 miles from Sevenoaks, with glorious hacking on its doorstep.

It is within reach of equestrian centres such as Bradbourne (six miles), Woodlands (10 miles) and Chelsfield (13.5 miles), which means you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to picking out where to head off for a weekend of competing and training. Polish up on your cross-county at one of the training days held at the Bonfleur XC course (21 miles) or at Lodge Farm (25 miles). Just a short drive away is Hickstead show ground (42 miles) so it might be time to start scheduling Royal International Horse Show qualifiers into your showing schedule.

When it comes to hunting, you have a choice of the Old Surrey and Burstow or the Kent and Surrey Bloodhounds.

Set in 13.8 aces, the home is offered for sale through Savills and is priced at £1.95m.

Come and see what all the fuss is about…

Hale Oak Cottage is the epitome of a cosy country haven…

There are currently five stables, a tack room and a hay store, which makes it the ideal base for the rider with a select team of steeds.

With 13.8 acres of quality land, the grazing is currently split into six fields all with post and rail fencing. There is also a 20x40m sand school.

Check out these stunning views which look out onto the surrounding countryside…

Come inside for a cup of tea and make use of this kitchen/dining space.

The stylish open plan living room features multi-pane windows, which are perfect for watching the summer sunsets.

With four-bedrooms, a separate guest suite and multiple bathrooms, you won’t be short of space.

There is a vegetable garden which features a number of brick-edged beds, fruit trees, a garden shed, greenhouse and a wooden Wendy House.

The garden is well-manicured with well-stocked beds and borders.

Could Hale Oak be the place for you?

