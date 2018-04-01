A polo field, home cinema and tropical fish tank: all yours for £18,000 per month

If you would prefer to rent your dream home, check out this mind-blowing, five-bedroom rental property, complete with a polo field and other equestrian facilities situated in the heart of north Surrey.

There is plenty of off-road riding on hand and Heathrow Airport is just nine miles away, with London a short train journey away (hello, Olympia 2018).

Nearby equestrian centres include Foxtrot Equestrian and Park View Equestrian Centre. And it’s is only a brief drive to the famous Royal Windsor Horse Show, where you can compete, spectate or shop till you drop.

If you fancy a day’s hunting, then head out with either the Surrey Union or the Mid Surrey Farmers Draghounds.

Priced at £18,000 per month and offered by Knight Frank, we take a look around (and have started saving…)

Let us begin by taking a view from above…

Set in 13.5 acres, the main equestrian attraction is the large polo field.

There are several stables which have been superbly maintained by the previous owner.

Other facilities include an arena and exercise track, as well as woodland and grounds which provide sublime spring and summertime hacking.

Head inside and in the basement sits a tropical fish tank and a games rooms…

…and also a home cinema.

Have breakfast with a view in the modern kitchen…



And relax in the master bathroom, which is one of five suites in the home.

The grounds also boast a separate wing, which includes its own gymnasium, changing room and outdoor tennis court.

The outside area creates the perfect space for entertaining and summer evenings.

When can we move in?

