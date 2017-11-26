A £12.5 million Wiltshire mansion — and other properties we’re dreaming about

For you: a four-bedroom Victorian house on the edge of the village of Tilshead, where there is a pub and a garage with a shop. The house has a study, snug and conservatory.

For the horses: a Dutch barn with five stables and a tack room, a feed and wash area, an indoor school with a sand and rubber surface, and former stables being used as a store. Set in 7.2 acres, with great access to hacking on Salisbury Plain. The land is situated about 600 yards along the road from the house and stables.

What’s the damage? £740,000

Agent: Rural Scene

Telephone: 01264 850700

Visit: ruralscene.co.uk