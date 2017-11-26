A £12.5 million Wiltshire mansion — and other properties we’re dreaming about

Take a look at our pick of properties in Wiltshire — from an old farmhouse to a modern Georgian-style house complete with 18 loose boxes and a cinema room
1. The Old Farmhouse, near Salisbury
For you: a three-bedroom house set in the rolling countryside of the Wylye Valley, with far-reaching views. There is a fireplace in the sitting room and the house also has a cellar and a loft room.
For the horses: to the side of the house is an enclosed yard with a timber stable block with three boxes and a covered feed store, with potential for an arena subject to planning. The grazing land is easily accessible from the yard, with good hacking nearby. Set in 3.2 acres.
What’s the damage? £699,950
Agent: Fox Grant
Telephone: 01722 782727
Visit: foxgrant.com
2. Pembroke Farm, near Devizes
For you: a four-bedroom Victorian house on the edge of the village of Tilshead, where there is a pub and a garage with a shop. The house has a study, snug and conservatory.
For the horses: a Dutch barn with five stables and a tack room, a feed and wash area, an indoor school with a sand and rubber surface, and former stables being used as a store. Set in 7.2 acres, with great access to hacking on Salisbury Plain. The land is situated about 600 yards along the road from the house and stables.
What’s the damage? £740,000
Agent: Rural Scene
Telephone: 01264 850700
Visit: ruralscene.co.uk
3. Soley House, near Hungerford
For you: a Georgian-style house built in 2004, with nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a cinema room, snooker room, wine cellar, playroom, tennis court, swimming pool, two staff flats and a farm cottage. The house has far-reaching views over its own parkland.
For the horses: an American barn with 18 looseboxes, a tack room, workshop and store room, an indoor and an outdoor arena and extensive parking areas. Set in 116.7 acres. The equestrian facilities are currently leased out.
What’s the damage? £12.5m
Agent: Savills
Telephone: 020 7016 3780
Visit: savills.com
4. Manor Farm House, near Salisbury
For you: a six-bedroom home, built in 2006 with a traditional farmhouse façade, in the sought- after village of Cholderton. The master bedroom has an en suite and there is a playroom and study. It is set well back within its plot, with lots of off-road parking.
For the horses: four stables and a garage in a Grade II-listed barn. There are three paddocks with water. Set in five acres.
What’s the damage? £1.3m
Agent: Hamptons
Telephone: 01722 480142
Visit: hamptons.co.uk
