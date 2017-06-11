Perfect polo spots: 4 dream equestrian properties for sale you need to have a look at

Like the sound of high-speed sport, horses and a cold glass of champagne to go with it? Take a look at our pick of properties within easy reach of polo clubs
1. Hawthorn Lodge, Berkshire
Nearest polo club: Royal Country of Berkshire Polo Club, 10 minutes by car
For you: a six-bedroom house, with a two-bedroom linked annexe, as well as two self- contained studio apartments, a wine store, swimming pool and tennis court.
For the horses: 10 loose boxes, a tack room, all-weather arena, paddocks, corrals, a polo field with land-drains for stick-and-balling, and a horse-walker for six horses. Set in 12 acres.
What’s the damage? £4.65m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01753 834600
Visit: savills.com
2. Old Arngrove, Buckinghamshire
Nearest polo club: Kirtlington Park Polo Club, 20 minutes by car
For you: a 17th century Grade II-listed farmhouse with four bedrooms. It sits at the head of a drive lined with lime trees and has an extensive range of useful outbuildings, arranged around a large gravelled courtyard.
For the horses: two loose boxes and three paddocks positioned on either side of the drive, with a further one behind the stables, as well as a 10-acre field. Set in a total of 17.7 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.75m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01865 790077
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
3. Parkers Barn Farm, Warwickshire
Nearest polo club: Dallas Burston Polo Club, 10 minutes by car
For you: a six-bedroom south- facing country house, with a separate studio, swimming pool, river-frontage, gym and electric gates.
For the horses: a concrete courtyard with three stables (all with automatic waterers), a tack room and feed store. There is also an all-weather arena with wiring for floodlighting. Set in 10 acres. £2.2m
What’s the damage? £2.2m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01789 297735
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:
4. Home Farm, West Sussex
Nearest polo club: Cowdray Park Polo Club, 15 minutes by car
For you: a four-bedroom 1930s family home in the South Downs National Park, a short distance from Midhurst.
For the horses: a stable block with three loose boxes, a tack room and a hay barn. There is a substantial brick-built barn and small sheds. Set in 1.31 acres.
What’s the damage? £935,000
Agent: Batcheller Monkhouse
Telephone number: 01798 872081
Visit: batchellermonkhouse.com
Next week: Equestrian properties for sale with swimming pools
Ref: Horse & Hound; 8 June 2017