Perfect polo spots: 4 dream equestrian properties for sale you need to have a look at

1. Hawthorn Lodge, Berkshire







Nearest polo club: Royal Country of Berkshire Polo Club, 10 minutes by car

For you: a six-bedroom house, with a two-bedroom linked annexe, as well as two self- contained studio apartments, a wine store, swimming pool and tennis court.

For the horses: 10 loose boxes, a tack room, all-weather arena, paddocks, corrals, a polo field with land-drains for stick-and-balling, and a horse-walker for six horses. Set in 12 acres.

What’s the damage? £4.65m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01753 834600

Visit: savills.com

2. Old Arngrove, Buckinghamshire





Nearest polo club: Kirtlington Park Polo Club, 20 minutes by car

For you: a 17th century Grade II-listed farmhouse with four bedrooms. It sits at the head of a drive lined with lime trees and has an extensive range of useful outbuildings, arranged around a large gravelled courtyard.

For the horses: two loose boxes and three paddocks positioned on either side of the drive, with a further one behind the stables, as well as a 10-acre field. Set in a total of 17.7 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.75m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01865 790077

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

3. Parkers Barn Farm, Warwickshire





Nearest polo club: Dallas Burston Polo Club, 10 minutes by car

For you: a six-bedroom south- facing country house, with a separate studio, swimming pool, river-frontage, gym and electric gates.

For the horses: a concrete courtyard with three stables (all with automatic waterers), a tack room and feed store. There is also an all-weather arena with wiring for floodlighting. Set in 10 acres. £2.2m

What’s the damage? £2.2m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01789 297735

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

4. Home Farm, West Sussex





Nearest polo club: Cowdray Park Polo Club, 15 minutes by car

For you: a four-bedroom 1930s family home in the South Downs National Park, a short distance from Midhurst.

For the horses: a stable block with three loose boxes, a tack room and a hay barn. There is a substantial brick-built barn and small sheds. Set in 1.31 acres.

What’s the damage? £935,000

Agent: Batcheller Monkhouse

Telephone number: 01798 872081

Visit: batchellermonkhouse.com

