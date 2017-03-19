Do you dream of living in Oxfordshire? Check out these properties for sale

Our pick of idyllic properties in the county — from farms to a Regency manor

1. New Barn Farm, Hatford, near Faringdon



For you: a four-bedroom house with views over open Oxfordshire countryside. There is an indoor swimming pool, conservatory and a staff annexe.

For the horses: 17 loose boxes, two tack rooms, feed stores, a horsewalker and a lungeing ring, all set in 7.8 acres. Additional grazing and two all-weather gallops are available to rent by separate negotiation.

What’s the damage? £1.275m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01865 790077

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

2. Snowswick Farm, Buscot, near Lechlade

For you: a refurbished five-bedroom house approached down a long gravel drive with electric gates. There is a tennis court, swimming pool, orchard and oak-framed barn.

For the horses: seven stables, a 30x40m arena, five-horse covered walker, solarium and wash room with hot water, feed room and a tack room. Set in 16.2 acres.

What’s the damage? £3.5m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01285 627550

Visit: savills.com

3. College Wood Farm, Cane End, near Reading

For you: an 18th-century five-bedroom farmhouse, with a large balcony coming off the master bedroom. In addition there is a newly built annexe adjoining the property and planning permission for a tennis court and swimming pool.

For the horses: paddocks and woodland leading to a bridleway with access to the Chiltern Hills, plus planning for stables. Set in six acres.

What’s the damage? In excess of £1.5m

Agent: Winkworth

Telephone number: 0118 402 2300

Visit: winkworth.co.uk

Article continues below...

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. Troy, Ewelme, near Wallingford

For you: a Grade II-listed Regency manor house in the Chilterns, with nine bedrooms, a swimming pool, tennis court, gym, theatre, games room and staff accommodation.

For the horses: three loose boxes and a tack room, set in 12.9 acres. Two other lots are available with land and farm buildings.

What’s the damage? £2.75m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01491 843000

Visit: savills.com

Next week: Equestrian properties with all-weather gallops



Article continues below...

Ref: Horse & Hound; 16 March 2017