Ever wondered what the home of a HOYS showing star is like? This one could be yours…

Get a sneak peek at the home of showing stars The Philanderer and Comberton Clancy...

In October last year it was announced that one of showing’s most iconic collaborations had come to an end as Carol Bardo announced that Moor Farm in Berkshire — the base of five-times Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) supreme horse championship winner Jayne Ross — was on the market and would no longer be home to any show horses.

The impressive yard has sent out no fewer than five HOYS supreme horse champions: Soldier Brave, The Philanderer, Comberton Clancy and Broadshard Simplicity – who won twice – as well as Royal International supremes and numerous county show winners.

We find out a bit more about what’s on offer…

What’s the house like?

The main house is a historic Grade II-listed manor house with medieval origins, impressive period features including a Tudor fireplace, and an 18th century wing. It includes a hall, three reception rooms, a conservatory, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room/second kitchen, six bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms.

And on top of that there are seven popular holiday cottages with laundry facility in the grounds, all formed from agricultural buildings.

There are 31.4 acres of gardens and land in all and the property is conveniently located in a pretty village a mile from the M4 at junction 8/9.

And, more importantly, what’s the set-up for the horses?

The horses will be in heaven with 30 loose boxes, set in two individual yards.

Article continues below...

Twelve of these boxes are within two American barns, six in each, and the rest in further stable buildings. There is a dedicated wash bay, numerous storage barns for tack, feed and bedding, a groom’s log cabin with room, kitchen and shower, a 20x60m outdoor floodlit arena and ample parking and turning for lorries and trailers.

The level land is about 28 acres in all divided into various paddocks by post and rail fencing, each with a water trough. There is a perimeter track giving access to the paddocks and also used as an off-road riding area/gallops.

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



What’s the damage?

You’ll need to start saving for the hefty price tag of £3.975 million.

Article continues below...

Want to find out more?

Visit www.pikesmithkemp.co.uk