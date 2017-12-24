What do people really think of the Liverpool International Horse Show? We find out…

With the third running of the Liverpool International Horse Show starting next week, we spoke to some riders and spectators to find out what they think of the event…

Louise Saywell, international showjumper

“I was really pleased when I got the call to say I was in as it’s a show I want to be competing at,” says Louise. “Over the past two years, the reputation has really built up, the variety of classes and entertainment is excellent, and you don’t get many better facilities than they have. Nina [Barbour] and her team really have thought of everything.”

Yazmin Pinchen, international showjumper

“It’s one of my favourite shows. There’s something for everyone – even non-horsey people – and there’s always something going on so you don’t sit around waiting or get bored,” says Yazmin. “The atmosphere was mega and if you win there’s a podium and fireworks which is pretty special.”

Nicole Pavitt, international showjumper

“Nina has done a fantastic job, she’s ticked every box. It’s a big stadium to fill but the crowds are amazing and there’s a great atmosphere,” says Nicole. “There’s so much to see as you can watch amateurs, ponies, professionals and all the acts too. The arena is set up perfectly and the whole event is run very efficiently.”

Fiona Morear, spectator from Cheshire

“I went to the whole show last year and thought it was absolutely fabulous,” says Fiona. “It was all-round family entertainment, there were plenty of shops and eating places and there was even a quieter area upstairs where you could go and chill out.”

“My husband and I had a VIP box for the New Year’s Eve performance and it was amazing. The views were great, the acts and competition were brilliant, and we were really well looked after. The indoor fireworks were incredible, we didn’t want the night to end.”

Tamsin Jessup, spectator from Bangor

“The first year I went with family, last year I arranged a coach trip for 30 people from my riding club and this time I am going with some girlfriends – it really does suit everyone,” says Tamsin. “The quality of the riders is fantastic and it’s great to be able to watch them warming up and see what goes on behind the scenes.”

Continued below…

Natasha Shudall-Hughes, spectator from The Wirral

“It’s unbelievable to have such a fabulous show in the north west of England,” says Natasha, whose daughter Grace was competing in the mini majors last year. “I’m quite a critical person but I couldn’t fault it, the whole event has been carefully planned and everything has been thought of, it even offers ‘meet and greets’ so the children can have a photo taken with their heroes.”

“It has all types of food whether you want a coffee and cake, a snack or a meal and although it’s busy you don’t have to queue for very long to be served. We easily parked very close by and were able to walk in. The whole thing is good value for money, Nina Barbour has really pulled it out of the bag.”

To read the full report from the Liverpool International Horse Show, don’t miss the 11 January issue of Horse & Hound