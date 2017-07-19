8 grooming essentials to make your horse gleam in the ring this summer

What grooming items do leading showing experts swear by in order to make the horses in their care look their best in the ring? Renowned pony producer Katy Carter and Jo Jack, head groom to Katie Jerram, reveal eight essential items that give their charges the winning edge

Katy Carter and Jo Jack’s grooming kit essentials

1. Oven gloves

Ideal for lifting coats out and, because they are soft, horses will allow you to rub their whole bodies, including their legs, top of the head and around their ears. According to Katy, a clean pair of oven gloves is also useful for a final wipe over.

2. Baby wipes

Perfect for wiping bits, bridles and faces — as well as oily hands before doing up the girth. Katy swears by them.

3. Head torch

A must-have for early-morning or late-night plaiting. You might feel silly at first, admits Jo, but it makes a fiddly job far easier when the light is poor.

4. Dog grooming comb

Brilliant for helping to remove loose hair, says Katy.

5. Tea towels

Both experts agree that you can never have too many of these to hand. Use a tea towel damp to remove any dust before spraying the horse’s coat, or mane and tail.

6. Trimmed dandy brushes

Jo says that with the bristles shortened, these are sturdy enough to accurately draw on quarter marks that will last as long as you need them

