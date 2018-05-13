Horsey heaven outside Windsor: you’ll just need a spare £30 million…

Set in a 40-acre estate of prime polo territory just outside Windsor and 22 miles from central London, Harford Manor is the definition of equestrian property perfection. The only glitch? You’ll need a spare £30 million…

It’s within easy reach of the prestigious Guards Polo Club and Ascot racecourse, and nearby equestrian centres include Windmill Farm EC, Snowball Farm and Parkview EC.

You can also tidy up your own riding with regular competitions and training days held with the Windsor Park Equestrian Club, which makes use of 5,000 acres of the great park which in turn is part of the 14,000 acre Windsor Estate spanning two counties, Surrey and Berkshire.