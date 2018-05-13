Horsey heaven outside Windsor: you’ll just need a spare £30 million…

Alex Robinson
Set in a 40-acre estate of prime polo territory just outside Windsor and 22 miles from central London, Harford Manor is the definition of equestrian property perfection. The only glitch? You’ll need a spare £30 million…

It’s within easy reach of the prestigious Guards Polo Club and Ascot racecourse, and nearby equestrian centres include Windmill Farm EC, Snowball Farm and Parkview EC.

You can also tidy up your own riding with regular competitions and training days held with the Windsor Park Equestrian Club, which makes use of 5,000 acres of the great park which in turn is part of the 14,000 acre Windsor Estate spanning two counties, Surrey and Berkshire.

When the hunting season comes around, head out with the Berks and Bucks Draghounds. And of course the Royal Windsor Horse, which finishes for this year today (13 May 2018), will be an annual highlight.

This show stopper is on the market with Savills. We take a look around…
For your select lucky steeds, there are 10 designer stables
 
As well as a stick and ball pitch and outdoor arena, there is a sizeable indoor arena — so that you can  train in all weather
With several outbuildings, the property has a capacity for 20 more loose boxes if you want to extend your team
The property is situated in 40 acres of land and also features a canter track and exceptional bridle path access
Now onto the house. This innovative home incorporates cutting edge technology
It possibly has the biggest boot room you will ever see…
And the seriously stylish sitting room has views over the estate
The house has touch-screen control systems throughout the house as well as underfloor heating and ceiling speakers
Choosing which bottle of post-show Presseco to guzzle will be a challenge when your wine cellar looks like this…
Work on your own fitness in the 12m indoor pool which is located in the leisure area. It is joined by a gym,Jacuzzi…
 …and a sauna
Is this the ultimate horsey home? We think it might be…

