Pony in the porch: 10 horses and ponies who’ve made a sneaky appearance indoors

Who blames these horses and ponies for taking a closer look at the delights of what goes on indoors (central heating, comfy sofas, well-stocked larders...)? We’re just glad we’re not the ones doing the clearing up...
Digger has placed his bets…
“Digger is a 12-year-old miniature who I have owned since he was a yearling,” says Sarah Cotton. “He is a very fast little pony and I think he would like to be a racing Shetland, but he is a bit small for that so he has to dream of it and likes to pop indoors to watch the racing”
‘So this is where you hide’
“This is our driving pony Devon aka Dorrigo Pepper. He is usually seen as a tandem wheeler for driving trials but on this occasion followed me on a whim into the house and was thoroughly interested in the kitchen as if to say ‘oh so this is where you hide’!” says Liz Harcombe
‘What’s for breakfast?’
“My little mini Shetland Hercules often pops into the house,” says Ele Milwright, from Intelligent Horsemanship. “He’s just three-years-old, but very confident and super-curious. He even popped in for breakfast the other morning to meet Monty Roberts. Hercules said Mr Roberts was pretty good at listening to ponies too!”
Lights, camera, action!
“Each year we do a Christmas card (which usually involves my dad dressing up as a fairy) and this year we decided to get our two hunters involved. They loved it and weren’t at all fazed by being inside! Harry is usually very calm and not fazed by anything, but we were worried Superman might act up, but neither batted an eyelid and took to being models very easily!” says Hester Dalton