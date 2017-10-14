Pony in the porch: 10 horses and ponies who’ve made a sneaky appearance indoors

10 /10

Lights, camera, action!

“Each year we do a Christmas card (which usually involves my dad dressing up as a fairy) and this year we decided to get our two hunters involved. They loved it and weren’t at all fazed by being inside! Harry is usually very calm and not fazed by anything, but we were worried Superman might act up, but neither batted an eyelid and took to being models very easily!” says Hester Dalton