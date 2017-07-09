Got Wimbledon fever? Check out these equestrian properties with tennis courts

Don your whites for a game of tennis post-riding with this pick of properties for sale

1. Linton Hall, Herefordshire

For you: an elegant Victorian country house with seven bedrooms, an all-weather tennis court, a single-storey wing (which could be used as an annexe), a detached two-bedroom cottage and a swimming pool.

For the horses: a timber stable block with four loose boxes, a concrete yard, and grazing divided into various fenced paddocks. There are several outbuildings including a tractor bay, storage bay and workshop. Set in eight acres of grounds.

What’s the damage? £1.26m

Agent: Roscoe Rogers & Knight

Telephone: 01600 772929

Visit: roscoerogersandknight.co.uk

2. Marston Farm, Warwickshire

For you: a five-bedroom house dating back to the 1700s, with an all-weather sand and Astroturf tennis court, a heated, covered swimming pool, formal gardens, a small lake, a 26x24ft living room with a vaulted ceiling, study, games room and snug.

For the horses: the stable block has storage and tack rooms along with two stables. There is a newly constructed steel-frame barn that could house further stables or be converted into an indoor arena (subject to consent). Set in 85 acres.

What’s the damage? £2.5m

Agent: Fine & Country

Telephone: 01926 455950

Visit: fineandcountry.com

3. Lower Moor Manor, Wiltshire

For you: a six-bedroom period farmhouse with a hard tennis court. There is a wine cellar and a number of character features including stone mullion windows, stone fireplaces and flagstone floors.

For the horses: a yard with eight stables, and outbuildings including an American barn and a Dutch barn — some of which could be converted into accommodation or upgraded to provide further equestrian buildings, subject to consent. Set in 36 acres.

What’s the damage? £2.25m

Agent: Jackson Stops & Staff

Telephone: 01285 653334

Visit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Continued below…