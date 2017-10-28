Looking for an Irish horse? Take a look at this great selection

If you love nothing more than an Irish-bred horse, take a look at this selection for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Ideal for someone who wants to hunt’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This horse has successfully competed as a youngster. He has been lightly competed by his current owner for the past two years but this season has run well at a number of events and hunted brilliantly a number of times. He would be ideal for someone who wants to hunt and event without having to do too much at home.”

2. ‘Rolls Royce ride’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “Champ is a classic Irish sport horse type and will make a classy eventer, hunter, all-rounder or dressage horse. He has completed two BE90s and took to it really well — he is a pleasure to have at any competition or in training. He has plenty of scope to go further up the levels but would be equally suited to just doing 80s or 90s. He is a Rolls Royce ride across country and despite his size doesn’t pull. He has super paces and gets good marks so would also be suited to pure dressage. He has a lovely, trainable attitude. He has hunted in Ireland and hacks alone or in company. He is easy to do on the yard and in the stable, lives in or out, on his own or with others and is happy to be left. He travels and loads well. He is great with the farrier and has good feet.”

3. ‘Very careful’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “Inishfree is a talented home-bred showjumping mare by Diego Forever out of a five-star Irish sport horse mare by Cruising. She has been slowly produced and is now competing up to 1.30m level with potential to go further. She is very careful, easy to ride and jumps lots of clear rounds! She is easy to work with, hacks alone or in company, is easy to shoe, travel and clip and so on.”

4. ‘Smart and talented’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This horse is smart and talented and has been lightly competed at riding club level. She has three well-schooled paces and consistently scores over 70% in dressage tests. She jumps anything, has plenty of scope and would easily affiliate BS (British Showjumping). Angel has been to camp and cross-country schooled, proving to be bold and brave. She has also recently been showing successfully in riding horse and working hunter classes. Angel totally lives up to her name away from home and will stand patiently tied to the trailer all day. She is good to hack in company but can nap when out on her own. She would suit a confident, competitive teenager or lightweight adult. Good to shoe and clip.”

5. ‘Quality’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This is an athletic, good-looking mare who loves to jump. She is successfully competing at BE100 level, jumping double clear in her last two outings and was seventh at Hendersyde Park. She has the scope and ability needed to move up the levels plus three good paces. She has also competed successfully BS, achieving double clears and placings at British Novice and Discovery level. She has a sweet temperament, is snaffle-mouthed, good in the stable and good to clip, shoe and load.”

