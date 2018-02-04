Head to Hertfordshire: equestrian properties close to London

Our pick of dream equestrian properties in this sought after Home County

1. Shafford Barn, Redbourn Road, near St. Albans





For you: a three-bedroom ‘barn style’ home, set at the end of a private lane which leads to the Childwickbury Estate. It was completely rebuilt about 18 years ago using reclaimed materials where possible, which has given the building traditional character. Entering via a heavy oak door into a large lobby, you are greeted with an impressive view through the triple aspect vaulted living room out across the gardens to the rolling fields beyond. There is a heated swimming pool and a raised patio area, a two-bedroom cottage known as The Clock House, a self-contained studio, gym and a triple bay open garage.

For the horses: an 15x48m indoor arena with a sand and silica all-weather surface, five stables and tack room and paddocks, set in 6.62 acres.

USP: despite being just over two miles from the St Albans city centre it is in an enviable rural spot. Both St Albans and Harpenden offer mainline railway stations, which provide fast and regular services into London St Pancras and the city and the M1 motorway is less than four miles away.

What’s the damage? £1.75m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01582 465 000

Visit: www.savills.co.uk

2. Knebworth Lodge, Old Knebworth, near Welwyn Garden City





For you: a Grade II-listed former farmhouse, which was originally built in 1420, with extensions in the 16th, 17th and 20th centuries. It was once part of Knebworth House stately home and park. There are seven bedrooms, including one en-suite. The drawing room is a highlight, centered on an attractive open fireplace and French doors opening onto the paved loggia (gallery) overlooking the gardens. The dining room has an Inglenook fireplace and the kitchen is finished with farmhouse-style old pine units under granite work surfaces, and includes a four oven Aga, with double doors leading onto the conservatory. Outside is a selection of mature trees, a tennis court, and an extensive home-office with a separate kitchen and shower room, plus upper-floor bedroom space.

For the horses: a range of traditional brick built outbuilding including two stables, plus a paddock, set in 2.94 acres of land. Adjoining the stables are three large garages.

USP: a large ornamental pond with a fountain and waterfall provides an attractive feature and is a haven for wildlife.

What’s the damage? £2m

Agent: Strutt and Parker

Telephone number: 01582 764 343

Visit: www.struttandparker.com

3. Eight Acre, Mackerye End, near Harpenden





For you: built in 2011, this farm-style house has five bedrooms in the main house, with a separate detached annexe within the grounds, with two bedrooms, a kitchen/living/dining room and a separate bathroom. It would make the ideal set up for an au pair, parent or a possible rental property to provide additional income. In the main house there is also a large TV room and separate study, plus a garden room and a boot room. Outside the formal gardens are mainly laid to lawn and have a large selection of various fruit trees, plus there are two ponds. It is only 2.7 miles from Harpenden where there is a fast train to London St Pancras in 27 min.

For the horses: there are six acres of formal paddocks, a 20x40m all-weather arena and a stable yard with eight separate boxes including three foaling boxes, a tack room and washdown space. Attached to the stable block is a separate garage and garage/workshop.

USP: it is a very energy efficient home with a ground source heat pump, which serves the underfloor heating throughout the house and annexe, and solar thermal panels provide approximately half of the hot water.

What’s the damage? £3.75m

Agent: Hamptons

Telephone number: 01582 206 221

Visit: www.hamptons.co.uk

Ref: Horse & Hound; 1 Feb 2018

