Glorious Gloucestershire: dream properties at three different price points

£
Bucklands Farm & Stud, Corse, near Cheltenham
For you: set in a tranquil corner of north-west Gloucestershire, this is a flexible smallholding that is currently being run as a commercial stud farm. The existing accommodation consists of a three-bedroom bungalow, but there’s planning permission to raise the roof height to create a master suite, two further bedrooms, and a large two-bedroom annexe. Outside are lawned gardens and ample gated parking.
For the horses: 12 loose boxes, three foaling boxes, a feed room, tack room, farm office, horse walker, 20x60m arena and lungeing pen, plus hard standing. Set in nearly 9.74 acres. Accessed via permanent hard- core track, the paddocks all have post-and-rail fencing or electric fencing, with automatic drinkers. To the rear is a practical utility area used for storage. An additional 22.1 acres are available as a separate lot for £275,000, including a steel- framed building.
USP: it is just a 10-minute drive to Hartpury College to get your competition and training fixes.
What’s the damage? £750,000
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 01242 246959
Visit: knightfrank.com
££
Washbrook Farmhouse, Painswick, near Stroud
For you: a restored Grade II-listed former mill that combines the original features of the property, including the stone work, beams and stone mullions with modern touches. Originally constructed in 1691, the accommodation is arranged over five floors with five bedrooms. The reception rooms have open fireplaces, and focal points in the elegant kitchen/breakfast room are the AGA and the island. The master bedroom has cleverly used the space to create integrated wardrobes and an en suite. Plus on the lower ground floor is a gym and there is a study located on the ground level. There is also a detached three-bedroom stone cottage with private gardens and parking, that is currently used as a holiday cottage.
For the horses: a stable block with three stables, a tack room and feed store. Set in 4.77 acres of gardens and paddocks, with a gently flowing brook running through the grounds.
USP: as far as idyllic locations go, this one is up there, set in the stunning Painswick Valley.
What’s the damage? £1.75m
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone: 01242 220080
Visit: fineandcountry.com
£££
Hawling House, Hawling, near Cheltenham
For you: located on the edge of the village of Hawling, in unspoilt Cotswold country, Hawling House has five bedrooms, a drawing room with an impressive fireplace and a kitchen complete with granite tops and an AGA. Above the garage is a spacious games room, which has the potential to be converted into a further bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Outside are formal gardens and a tennis court. Access to the house is down a lane running from the middle of the village and up to automatic gates opening onto a gravelled area, with room for several cars as well as the double garage.
For the horses: two loose boxes, a foaling box and a tack room. Set in 11.78 acres.
USP: the large swimming pool surrounded by a dry stonewall and a spacious pool house. The pool house has two changing rooms, both with showers, a cloakroom, a kitchenette and space for gym equipment.
What’s the damage? £2.65m
Agent: Savills
Telephone: 01451 832832
Visit: savills.com
