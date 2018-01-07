Glorious Gloucestershire: dream properties at three different price points

For you: located on the edge of the village of Hawling, in unspoilt Cotswold country, Hawling House has five bedrooms, a drawing room with an impressive fireplace and a kitchen complete with granite tops and an AGA. Above the garage is a spacious games room, which has the potential to be converted into a further bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Outside are formal gardens and a tennis court. Access to the house is down a lane running from the middle of the village and up to automatic gates opening onto a gravelled area, with room for several cars as well as the double garage.

For the horses: two loose boxes, a foaling box and a tack room. Set in 11.78 acres.

USP: the large swimming pool surrounded by a dry stonewall and a spacious pool house. The pool house has two changing rooms, both with showers, a cloakroom, a kitchenette and space for gym equipment.

What’s the damage? £2.65m

Agent: Savills

Telephone: 01451 832832

Visit: savills.com

Next week: Equestrian properties for sale in Northumberland



Ref: Horse & Hound; 4 January 2018