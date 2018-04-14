Dreaming of the perfect 10? Take a look at these dressage horses for sale

If want to impress the judges, take a look at this selection of dressage horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Talented’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “A superb, elegant stamp of horse with potential for both young horse classes and advanced level dressage competition. He has very good reactions from the hind leg and will find the highest levels of collection easy, already demonstrating an ability towards half steps within his transitions. His trot has swing, extending and compressing with expression and elasticity and all the lateral work has started. The canter is uphill with good engagement from behind and the walk has good reach and scope. He has started competing with 67% at novice and recently he gained 7.28 in a young horse class where he was complimented for the expression in his work and future potential.”

View the advert

2. ‘Great potential’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “Diesel is a striking young horse who shows great potential for the future. He has three balanced, expressive paces with a trainable attitude. He was imported from Holland in April 2017 and was then backed and slowly produced. Diesel is eager to please, honest and willing. His breeding speaks for itself — he is out of a Utopia mare and by a grand prix stallion. This young horse really has the makings of an exceptional competition horse at all levels, and is more than ready to compete. Diesel is a pleasure to have on the yard, is easy to box, shoe and clip and hacks alone or in company.”

View the advert

3. ‘Stunning’

Height: 17.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “Farnley is an eye-catching horse with huge presence and three expressive, adjustable paces. He has competed at BD (British Dressage) medium level and his flying-changes are being established, currently working at advanced medium level at home. He is good to clip, shoe, load and so on. Farnley is a lovely boy who is a pleasure to have around and easy to do in all respects. He has a very trainable attitude with the potential to progress through the levels.”

View the advert

4. ‘Gorgeous schoolmaster’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This quality gelding has three lovely paces combined with a trainable temperament. He is competing at medium level and working towards advanced medium. Although he hasn’t been produced in showjumping, he also has a lovely technique over a fence. He is good to do and is a fun and much-loved horse.”

View the advert

5. ‘Top class’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “This Hanoverian gelding by Christ out of a Royal Blend (Rubinstein) mare has been left to mature and has been ridden properly under saddle since August. He has three fantastic paces, an excellent hind leg and is very rideable, always wanting to please. He is a very quick learner and a lovely person — he loves cuddles, being fussed and groomed. He has a very friendly personality with people and other horses. He is fine to load and I have travelled to shows on my own. He has just started to hack around the farm track. He is green for his age and takes confidence from his rider — he would ideally suit a competitive small rider looking for an unspoilt young dressage horse to enjoy training up the levels.”

View the advert

