Don’t want to miss out on anything? These brilliant all-rounders could be yours…

If you’re the kind of rider that loves to take part in a variety of disciplines, take a look at this selection of all-rounders for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Genuine and fun’

Height: 15.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This very pretty blue and white Irish mare has a great attitude towards work and loves to learn. She schools nicely on the flat and has jumped up to 90cm with scope to go higher. She has competed in unaffiliated jumping, is great across country and has participated in all Pony Club (PC) activities including camp. She is great to hack alone or in company and is snaffle mouthed for all disciplines. She is a very kind-natured horse and easy to do in all ways. She has no vices and is a pleasure to have on the yard.”

2. ‘Ultimate schoolmaster’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 14

Selling points: “Jack is a super horse who has been there and done it all. He has been to the U18 eventing championships and has won at BE100 level and competed up to novice. He is schooled to medium level dressage and has competed at the Hickstead Dressage regionals and at the U25 dressage championships successfully. He was reserve champion at the NSEA schools championships, adding to his list of achievements. He is fantastic to do in every way and is an excellent traveller who copes fantastically in big atmospheres.”

3. ‘Armchair ride’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “Ben has a very sensible laid back attitude towards his work. He is a super hunter and has great technique over a fence. He jumps hunt jumps, hedges, rails and drains and is great in the field, not being strong or silly. He enjoys doing working hunter, showjumping and cross-country and works nicely on the flat in a natural outline. He would be a great PC/riding club (RC) horse. Ben is very easy to do in and out of the stable and has no vices. A really straightforward confidence-giving type, who would suit and has been ridden by the whole family.”

4. ‘Outstanding’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “Joe has a fantastic record with many wins in dressage, one-day events, showjumping and RoR (Retraining of Racehorses), including regional championships. His lovely paces and temperament make him a consistent dressage winner with scores up to 70% BD (British Dressage) and higher unaffiliated. He has had many wins and placings eventing including at Breckenbrough, Northallerton, Ivesley, Camp Hill, Richmond and others. He is never spooky with fillers and always gets a good dressage score. A perfect horse for someone wanting to qualify for Badminton Grassroots and also wants a best friend. Joe is a lovely hack and good in any traffic. No vices or blemishes.”

5. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 15hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “Flossie has three good paces and a bold, scopey jump. She hacks alone or in company and is easy to do in all ways. She attended PC camp in 2015 and has regularly competed in dressage (prelim), showjumping (90cm) and cross-country. She is currently hunting her first season with South Dorset and absolutely loves it. Snaffle mouthed for all disciplines.”

