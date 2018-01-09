Legs don’t go past the saddle flaps? No problem!

Having legs that don’t quite go past the saddle flap, a pony whose tummy is perilously close to the ground or even not quite having mastered walking yourself is no barrier to these pint-sized followers getting out on the hunting field this season



1 /13 Hursley Hambledon Hands up if we’ve spotted a budding hunting star! H&H’s polo reporter Aurora Eastwood’s three-year-old nephew gets into the swing of things out with the Hursley Hambledon

2 /13 Silverton All smiles: Jessica Saunders is smartly turned out for the Silverton’s meet at Creedy Barton, Devon Credit: Hamish Mitchell

3 /13 South Durham The fact that eight-year-old Thomas Howey isn’t much taller than the South Durham hounds isn’t hindering his enthusiasm… Credit: Trevor Meeks

4 /13 Ludlow The Ludlow welcomes this pint-sized follower for its meet at Kitesnest in Cleestanton, Shropshire — we just don’t envy having to get those legs grey again… Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /13 Ludlow Good view from up there? Edie Godden hitches a ride with Amy Broom Credit: Peter Nixon

6 /13 Silverton Para dressage rider Ed Chanin gives his daughter Grace a taste for hunting Credit: Hamish Mitchell

7 /13 Heythrop Do jodhpurs come any smaller? It would be hard to rival this Heythrop follower in the cute stakes

8 /13 Beaufort Stars of the future? Sarah, Lizzie and Mary Pope autumn hunting with the Beaufort in September Credit: sarahfarnsworth.co.uk

9 /13 Belvoir All ages: from left to right, James Canby, Oscar Moulaert, Rory Gwyn-Jones, Louisa Gwyn-Jones and Frances Moulaert at the Belvoir’s opening meet at Long Clawson in October Credit: Nico Morgan

10 /13 Grove & Rufford Three generations: Annabelle Ross, six, with her mother Elizabeth and grandmother Sue Gale (right) Credit: Trevor Meeks

11 /13 Avon Vale Centre stage: Tilly Rumens leaves the Avon Vale’s Boxing Day meet at Lacock Credit: David Betteridge

12 /13 Vine & Craven This young Vine & Craven follower embraces the festive spirit on Boxing Day Credit: DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock