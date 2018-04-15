A 6-bedroom manor with 12 stables and 30 acres of parkland: we’ve started saving…

As far as property wish lists go, this manor located in rural Lincolnshire is up there. We just need to rustle up the funds for the cool £2.8 million price tag…



Hougham Manor is nestled in Hougham village, Grantham, Lincolnshire, and has a impressive heritage.

With origins dating back to Sir Hugh de Bussey’s family that settled here at the time of William the Conqueror, Hougham became the hunting lodge of the Brudenell family.

Set in some 30 acres of parkland, you will be situated in prime competition country, with some popular equestrian centres just a short drive away. These include Arena UK (five miles), Elms Farm EC (eight miles), Vale View (25 miles) and Brooksby Equestrian Centre (28 miles).

For showing events, become a member of the BSPS Area 4B and why not attend Lincolnshire County Show which has a host of qualifiers as well as everything you want from the traditional agricultural show (perhaps most importantly, an impressive food tent…)

Want to hunt? Head out with the Belvoir, the Cottesmore or the Burton.

On the market with Fine and Country, let’s take a look around…

Hougham Manor features a first class equestrian set up.

The property has around 30 acres of secure grazing.

Maintain perfect schooling with the 20x60m rubber and sand arena.

Or head out onto the cross-country course, which has fences conveniently interlinking the paddocks, providing a perfect training ground.

As well as a six-bay horse walker, there are two main stable blocks, one set of four and an American barn housing seven stables.