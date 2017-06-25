4 gorgeous equestrian properties for sale within striking distance of Royal Ascot

1. Dell House, Finchampstead, Berkshire
Distance to Ascot racecourse: 25 minutes by car.
For you: a six-bedroom house with an indoor pool, gym and sauna, plus a cinema room and wine store. Outside there are beautiful landscaped gardens and grounds with terracing,
a grass tennis court and a five-car garage block.
For the horses: an outdoor school, two stable blocks with eight boxes in all, various stores, a horse walker and grazing, divided into paddocks. Set in seven acres.
What’s the damage? £5.5m
Agent: McCarthy Holden
Telephone number: 01252 842100
Visit: mccarthyholden.co.uk
2. Oak Bray Manor, Winkfield, Berkshire
Distance to Ascot racecourse: 10 minutes by car.
For you: a luxurious manor house with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also features a wine room as well as underfloor heating throughout, landscaped gardens, a home entertainment system with fitted screens, a state-of-the-art security system and
touch screen thermostatic controllers.
For the horses: the property is set in eight acres, with a paddock and a tractor shed with storage above.
What’s the damage? £3.6m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01753 834600
Visit: savills.com
3. Windsor Court, Englefield Green, Surrey
Distance to Ascot racecourse: 20 minutes by car.
For you: positioned on the edge of Windsor Great Park, this is an early 20th-century house, with an attached dower house and potential to either refurbish or redevelop into a new mansion (subject to the necessary planning). There is an ornamental lake in the impressive gardens. Available as a whole or in two lots.
For the horses: a range of additional outbuildings and a former stable yard. Set in
14.82 acres.
What’s the damage? £19.95m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01344 840020
Visit: knightfrank.com
Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:
4. Manor House, Maidenhead, Berkshire
Distance to Ascot racecourse: 15 minutes by car.
For you: a four-bedroom house close to the quintessential village of Holyport. There is also a lodge, which is currently used as offices, but could be used as additional accommodation.
For the horses: five stables, a tack room, indoor arena and a barn that is thought to date back to the 1800s. Set in 15 acres. £2.25m Savills, 01753 834600, savills.com
What’s the damage? £2.25m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01753 834600
Visit: savills.com
Next week: Equestrian properties near horse trials
Ref: Horse & Hound; 22 June 2017