4 gorgeous equestrian properties for sale within striking distance of Royal Ascot

Distance to Ascot racecourse: 20 minutes by car.

For you: positioned on the edge of Windsor Great Park, this is an early 20th-century house, with an attached dower house and potential to either refurbish or redevelop into a new mansion (subject to the necessary planning). There is an ornamental lake in the impressive gardens. Available as a whole or in two lots.

For the horses: a range of additional outbuildings and a former stable yard. Set in

14.82 acres.

What’s the damage? £19.95m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01344 840020

Visit: knightfrank.com