4 dazzling Yorkshire gems we wouldn’t mind calling home

1. Huntsworth Farm, near Settle

For you: a traditional four-bedroom farmhouse with views across open fields, Settle Golf Course and limestone fells. There is planning permission to convert the large detached barn into two four-bedroom holiday lets.

For the horses: six stables with heating and lighting, an arena and nine acres of grazing. The property has previously been used as a busy livery yard.

What’s the damage? £795,000

Agent: Hunters

Telephone: 01756 700544

Visit: hunters.com

2. High Greenwood Farm, near Hebden Bridge

For you: a Grade II-listed farmhouse with four bedrooms, accessed via a private driveway, which leads to a large parking area. There is a garage and landscaped gardens with patios, fruit trees and an elevated pond.

For the horses: four stables, a feed room, tack room and further stores. There is direct access to a network of bridleways and quiet country lanes. Set in 3.4 acres.

What’s the damage? £600,000

Agent: Rural Scene

Telephone: 01264 850700

Visit: ruralscene.co.uk

3. Sadberge Hall, near Darlington

For you: a south-facing Grade II-listed Victorian country house with seven bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, gym, spa, sauna, games room and tennis court. There is also a staff flat.

For the horses: an American barn with eight stables and four further external stables. There is an indoor school with a mare and foal box to one end and four further stables, one of which is dedicated as a solarium and washbox. There is also an all-weather canter track and horse walker. Set in 31.5 acres.

What’s the damage? £2.45m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone: 01423 535373

Visit: knightfrank.com

