4 dazzling Yorkshire gems we wouldn’t mind calling home

1. Huntsworth Farm, near Settle
For you: a traditional four-bedroom farmhouse with views across open fields, Settle Golf Course and limestone fells. There is planning permission to convert the large detached barn into two four-bedroom holiday lets.
For the horses: six stables with heating and lighting, an arena and nine acres of grazing. The property has previously been used as a busy livery yard.
What’s the damage? £795,000
Agent: Hunters
Telephone: 01756 700544
Visit: hunters.com
2. High Greenwood Farm, near Hebden Bridge
For you: a Grade II-listed farmhouse with four bedrooms, accessed via a private driveway, which leads to a large parking area. There is a garage and landscaped gardens with patios, fruit trees and an elevated pond.
For the horses: four stables, a feed room, tack room and further stores. There is direct access to a network of bridleways and quiet country lanes. Set in 3.4 acres.
What’s the damage? £600,000
Agent: Rural Scene
Telephone: 01264 850700
Visit: ruralscene.co.uk
3. Sadberge Hall, near Darlington
For you: a south-facing Grade II-listed Victorian country house with seven bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, gym, spa, sauna, games room and tennis court. There is also a staff flat.
For the horses: an American barn with eight stables and four further external stables. There is an indoor school with a mare and foal box to one end and four further stables, one of which is dedicated as a solarium and washbox. There is also an all-weather canter track and horse walker. Set in 31.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £2.45m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 01423 535373
Visit: knightfrank.com
4. Costa Lodge, near Pickering
For you: a three-bedroom family house with a three-bedroom holiday cottage, situated close to the North York Moors National Park and within easy reach of York. The holiday cottage can be used throughout the year except in November and February.
For the horses: three stables in a block and about 1.25 acres of grazing land in one paddock.
What’s the damage? Excess of £460,000
Agent: Peter Illingworth
Telephone: 01751 475557
Visit: peterillingworth.co.uk
