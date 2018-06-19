World Equestrian Games 2018 dressage riders

Details of the horses and riders who have been selected for long-lists, short-lists and confirmed dressage squads at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina (11-25 September 2018) will be added to this page as they become available.

Each country can send a squad of four riders with three scores to count in the team competition. All riders will also compete as individuals. If a country is unable to field a team, then it can send up to two individuals.

In the meantime, you may be interested in the following:

Horse & Hound will have reporters working at the Tryon venue throughout the Games keeping our readers up to date with the latest news throughout the competition.