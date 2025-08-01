Taking the worry out of equine curveballs with horse insurance *Promotion*





Horse & Hound created this content as part of a paid partnership with The Insurance Emporium. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Horse & Hound.

There are many activities people like to do with their horses and ponies – for some it’s the thrill of competing or the enjoyment of going to clinics with their local riding club. For others it’s exploring the countryside or spending weekends at the yard pampering their horse and catching up with friends.

No matter what you love doing with your horse, unexpected accidents and illnesses can occur and with that can come unplanned vet bills and worry. That’s why many owners consider taking out horse insurance with the optional benefit of vet’s fees to help with those equine curveballs.

Sally took out an insurance policy with The Insurance Emporium when she bought her horse Chequerhill Toy Boy, who she enjoys dressage with. Chequerhill had some pre-existing health conditions, and has gone on to have his “fair share” of ailments including colic, a lump on his jaw, and an eye injury.

Sally said having horse insurance “takes the stress out of everything”.

“Whenever I’ve spoken to The Insurance Emporium, whether it’s to make a claim or a query about my policy they’ve always been very knowledgeable and have taken care of me and my horse,” she said.

Anna-Beth insured her former loan pony Bonnie with The Insurance Emporium, and having had a good experience with the company when she had to make a claim, she now has a policy for her pony Harvey.

“My first experience of making a claim was Bonnie. She had colic in 2022 and underwent an operation to try and resolve it. She came through the operation successfully but her digestive system never recovered, and we sadly had to have her put down,” said Anna-Beth.

“The Insurance Emporium were really good at assisting me with the claim for the vet’s fees and also, we reclaimed the disposal and loss of use* which, while it didn’t cover all the costs, really helped.”

Anna-Beth said she “naturally insured Harvey with The Insurance Emporium” and she has since had to make a claim for a hind suspensory ligament injury.

“The cover I get for the insurance premium suits my budget, and staff have been particularly helpful and sympathetic with my situation when discussing the claims I’ve needed to make. I also find the renewal process transparent and hassle free,” she said.

Geoff said taking out a policy with The Insurance Emporium for his wife’s horse Franco was a simple process.

“I spoke to a lovely, professional lady, who took all the time in the world running me through everything that I wanted. They were really helpful and there was no sales talk, no pressure, it was perfect,” he said.

“My experience with The Insurance Emporium so far has been 100% positive and I would say that to anybody. Every time I’ve called to speak to the claim advisors, seeking advice before putting the paperwork in, it’s been 100% professional.”

The Insurance Emporium offers a range of equine insurance products – with up to a **30% discount on horse and veteran horse policies – that can be tailored to suit your needs, whether you have a child’s pony, or a competition horse. Horse insurance policies include one standard benefit; death, theft or straying, with policies available for foals aged 31 days old to horses and ponies under 20 years old.

No one wants to think of their horse becoming unwell or sustaining an injury, but knowing you have cover in place to help with vet bills can offer peace of mind while you focus on your horse’s recovery. Each of these customers included the optional benefit of vet’s fees cover with their policies, which can cover vet’s fees costs from £3,000 up to £7,000 per incident on lunar monthly plans (for a maximum of 365 days – whichever is reached first).

Additional optional benefits also include saddlery and tack, complementary treatment, dental treatment for riders, and personal accident cover.

The full list of benefits can be found at theinsuranceemporium.co.uk/HH99.

The Insurance Emporium offers two tiers of policy for different disciplines, categorised as type of use. Type 1 includes horses at grass and used for hacking, to dressage and driving, showing and showjumping. Type 2 caters for those who wish to take part in cross-country, hunting or long distance/endurance riding over 25 miles.

For owners of older equines, The Insurance Emporium also offers veteran horse policies for all steeds aged over 20 years – and for those who enjoy riding but don’t own a horse, horse rider policies are available. Junior policies start for riders aged between five and 17, and adult cover is from 18 to 75 years old.

For more information, to get a quote and find out about a range of discounts, visit The Insurance Emporium.

*Cover for disposal costs and loss of use are both optional benefits on horse policies.

** This includes a 20% introductory discount, and if you have more than one horse or pony in the family then you can take advantage of a further 10% multi-horse discount. The 20% introductory discount is available from the start of the policy until its first review/renewal date. The multi-horse discount is either applied at inception of any new horse policies or at renewal of existing horse policies.

Lifestyle Policy Limited is an appointed representative of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited. The Insurance Emporium is a trading name of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited (registered in England and Wales no: 294940) which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority no:202748.

The Insurance Emporium offers a variety of cover levels, so please check the policy cover suits your needs before purchasing. Excesses may apply. For your protection, please ensure you read the Insurance Product Information Document (IPID) and policy wording, for information on policy exclusions and limitations.

