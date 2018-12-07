Elite international riders, fantastic displays and a sprinkling of Christmas magic *PROMOTION*

The stage is set for a fantastic level of Christmas competition, with five of the world’s top 10 showjumpers, some of dressage’s biggest names and six of the top 10 drivers all heading to the capital for Olympia, the London International Horse Show this December. And Horse & Hound readers get an amazing 30% off selected performances so read on to find out more...

La Garde Républicaine will be bringing their stunning display to this year’s show. Twelve proud chestnut horses and their riders will be performing their renowned ‘Reprise des Douzes’, meaning ‘the resumption of twelve’. This spectacular ensemble reflects the origins of French equestrianism and the way in which horses were ridden in battle.

The second Olympia display comes all the way from Azerbaijan and combines fast paced acrobatics with traditional culture. The display will not only incorporate action-packed riding but will also include an exhilarating acrobatic, Cossack style element, exclusively put together for Olympia 2018.

Alongside these unique international displays will be all the Olympia family favourites including the Osborne Refrigerators Shetland pony grand national and Kennel Club dog agility. Father Christmas himself will make an appearance in the Christmas finale, supported by The Hilton London Olympia. As Father Christmas leads the traditional carol, you know Christmas has truly arrived.

Horse & Hound Olympia tickets discount code



Horse & Hound readers get an amazing 30% off tickets for the Monday evening, Tuesday evening, Thursday afternoon and evening, Friday afternoon and Sunday evening performance. Offer excludes top price tickets.

Book your tickets online at olympiahorseshow.com using the code HorseHound30 or call the box office on 0844 995 0995.

What to watch at this year’s show



The FEI World Cup Dressage Freestyle to Music, supported by Horse & Hound (Tuesday 18 evening performance)

The FEI World Cup Driving, presented by Dodson & Horrell (Friday 21 afternoon performance and Saturday 22 evening performance)

The Markel Champions Challenge, in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund (Friday 21 evening performance

The Longines FEI World Cup Jumping leg (Saturday 22 afternoon performance)

The Turkish Airlines Olympia Grand Prix (Sunday 23 evening performance)

The Olympia Live Zone

With famous faces, informative talks and four legged friends, make sure that you take the time to check out the Olympia Live Zone during your visit. The Live Zone is located in the Winter Market on the gallery level of the shopping village and a timetable will be available here. The week’s highlights include talks by renowned dressage groom Alan Davies, 2017 Cayenne Puissance winner Laura Renwick, TV presenter Clare Balding and the WEG teams. Look out for Teddy the Shetland, the Kennel Club Dog Agility dogs and Brooke’s ponies as well!