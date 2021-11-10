Save 30% on London International Horse Show tickets *Promotion*





Promotional feature with the London International Horse Show

The excitement is mounting for this year’s London International Horse Show, which is set to be bigger than ever in its new location at ExCeL London! To celebrate, the Christmas spectacular is gifting readers of Horse & Hound 30% off selected performances.

Horse & Hound ticket offer

We are delighted to offer Horse & Hound readers 30% off tickets for Thursday morning, Thursday afternoon, Friday afternoon, Friday evening, Sunday evening and Monday evening performances. (NB: Offer excludes top price tickets)

Book your tickets online at londonhorseshow.com using the code HORSEANDHOUND

London International highlights

It wouldn’t be Christmas without the London International Horse Show and a chance to see international action across three FEI disciplines, as well as all your favourite displays and the very best in festive equine shopping.

The London International Horse Show week kicks off on Thursday 16 December with highlights including the FEI Dressage World Cup Grand Prix supported by Horse & Hound and the Extreme Driving supported by Karen and Hugh Scott-Barrett. The final class of the day is the thrilling Puissance – the classic big red wall high jump that means Christmas is here!

Friday 17 December features the first of the FEI Driving World Cup qualifiers, as well as a selection of jumping classes in which to spot your heroes including the Champagne Tattinger Ivy Stakes. In the evening it’s the FEI Dressage World Cup Freestyle to Music, supported by Horse & Hound.

Saturday 18 December plays host to more exciting showjumping action with the LeMieux Six Bar, the Snowflake Stakes and the Longines Christmas Cracker. The second leg of the FEI Driving World Cup also takes place in the evening performance.

Sunday 19 December sees the Equine Rescue Services Mini Stakes, the Voltaire Design Mini Stakes, the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup and the Martin Collins Enterprises Christmas Tree Stakes, while the show finishes in fine style on Monday 20 December with the Voltaire Design U25 British Championship, the GS Equestrian Pony Club Mini-Major and the London Grand Prix.

In a tribute to the outstanding achievements of the British equestrian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the London International Horse Show will also welcome the Team GB Olympic and Paralympic equestrian heroes in a celebratory parade, which will take place during the afternoon performance on Friday 17 December.

All afternoon and evening performances will also feature the Shetland Pony Grand National and the Household Cavalry, while the Kennel Club Agility Stakes take place throughout the show.