Introducing the Mollichaff Complete range – a significant saving *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with Mollichaff

The Mollichaff Complete range has been developed alongside Mollichaff’s range of chaffs, and provides three high-fibre complete feed options for horses and ponies.

An introduction

Horses’ feeding needs are complex, and whatever their lifestyle and level of work they require a careful balance of nutrients to remain fit and healthy throughout their lives, from protein and fibre to vitamins and minerals. Mollichaff Complete feeds are high in fibre and offer a more natural and healthy way of feeding compared to cereals, plus they have digestive, psychological and physiological benefits for horses.

When fed at the recommended levels, Mollichaff’s Complete feeds contain all the vitamins and minerals required for your horse’s diet, so can be used as their sole bucket feed. This alleviates the need for several different bags of feed and supplements, which can be advantageous for a number of practical reasons, including:

A cost saving on your feed bills – fewer separate feeds and no need for a balancer

A time saving on daily feed mixing and a more efficient use of space

Easier when taking feed to stay away and compete over a number of days

Cost efficient

Inevitably, simplifying your feeding system comes with a cost saving, too. The experts at Mollichaff have done the sums to show you just how significant this could be.

The following figures are based on the cost of feeding each of the three Complete feeds for a year, versus what you would need to feed to fulfil the same nutritional requirements based on competitor brand’s chaff, balancer and equivalent nutritional supplement at their respective recommended retail prices. For comparison purposes, feeding rates are based on feeding a 500kg horse.

Mollichaff Calmer

Calmer = £725 per year

Molasses-free chaff + balancer + calming supplement + calming herbs = £2,137

Saving £1,412 per year (66%) when feeding Mollichaff Calmer

Mollichaff Condition

Condition = £829

Chaff + balancer + gut supplement + conditioning supplement = £1,929

Saving £1,100 per year (57%) when feeding Mollichaff Condition

Mollichaff HoofKind

HoofKind = £721

Molasses-free chaff + balancer + hoof health supplement = £1,272

Saving £551 per year (43%) when feeding Mollichaff HoofKind

What’s in the range?

The three high-fibre feeds in the Mollichaff Complete range are British Equestrian Trade Association NOPS (naturally occurring prohibited substances) certified and specifically formulated to cater to multiple different types and lifestyles of horses.

Mollichaff Calmer Complete

A complete feed designed to decrease anxiety and exert a calming influence over excitable or nervous horses and ponies. It is low in sugar and starch and contains a combination of camomile, lemon balm and mint, known for their calming and soothing qualities. Mollichaff Calmer Complete also provides a balanced level of vitamins and minerals.

Mollichaff Condition Complete

Containing a balanced combination of high-oil, low-starch and high-fibre quality ingredients, this complete feed is suitable for encouraging weight gain in underweight horses or maintaining optimal weight and condition for competition horses and ponies.

Mollichaff HoofKind Complete

A complete feed designed for good-doers and laminitis-prone horses and ponies, with restricted calories and low levels of high-quality protein. It features a highly palatable combination of elements, which is low in starch and sugar and contains no cereals, while providing a balanced blend of oat straw, alfalfa, fibre pellets, soya oil, vitamins, minerals, trace elements, antioxidants and biotin.

In summary, Mollichaff’s comprehensive, high-fibre Complete feeds cater to the needs of a wide range of horses and ponies, promoting significant health benefits while also offering a more cost-effective and time-efficient solution for owners.

For further information, visit horsehage.co.uk or call 01803 527274.