Protecting your equestrian property with KBIS *Promotion*

How many times have we all sat sifting through the beautiful properties for sale in Horse & Hound dreaming of one day being able to call a small slice of equestrian heaven our own?

However, becoming a property owner brings all sorts of responsibilities we happily bypassed during our daydreaming; from muckheap removal to building maintenance, there are a lot of additional factors to consider. One of the most important things we must do, even before we get the keys is make sure our property is suitably insured, and with so many insurance products on the market, how can we know which one will most accurately meet our needs?

At KBIS British Equestrian Insurance we have a team of staff who have been insuring equestrian properties for more than 30 years and are able to provide bespoke products to meet the needs of every equestrian property owner. Whether you are in the early stages of discussions about purchasing a small plot of land to put some stables on and would like an idea of the cost of insurance or you already own a large estate and need to discuss insuring everything from your yard to your classic car collection, we have products to meet your needs.

For the small landowner, we have a competitively-priced specialist product designed with equestrian property in mind. We can provide insurance protection for your stable block, your hay and straw, saddlery and tack and anything else equine-related. We can also include property owner’s liability insurance to protect you in the event that a third party gets injured or their property damaged (think tiles slipping off roofs, trees falling across roads and rabbit holes in fields to name a few issues). If you have a house or a mobile home on site we can cover that too and as your property changes, so can your policy with our property insurance experts available to make changes to your cover.

For the high-net-worth individual our private client team can arrange a portfolio of personal protection to cover everything from your home in the country with a stable block to your wine collection, your holiday home and your yacht, all centred on a common renewal date. With a designated client manager on hand providing a tailored and personal service, you are only a phone call away from support whether that be to insure a new piece of fine art you have bought or to discuss a claim.

Our approach offers a complementary, independent audit of all your personal insurance needs and delivers a bespoke risk appraisal to examine your valuables, ensuring you are suitably protected.

For a no obligation quotation or to discuss your requirements, please call the KBIS office on 0345 230 2323 or email ask@kbis.co.uk and we will be happy to talk through the options.