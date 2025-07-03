Enjoy your horse this summer with equine insurance cover to give you peace of mind *Promotion*





Advertisement Feature with The Insurance Emporium

Equestrians up and down the country celebrate when the long-awaited summer comes around, and there is no better feeling than spending a warm sunny evening with your horse.

Many riders will be enjoying the competition season in their chosen discipline or making memories and friendships at Pony Club and riding club camps, while others might be taking full advantage of the longer days and the much-loved countryside.

After a long cold winter, sunshine is typically welcomed with open arms in the UK, but these prolonged dry spells can be worrying for horse owners with the hard ground causing a greater risk of concussion-related injuries in horses such as splints, tendon injuries and bruised soles.

In 2024 the average vet’s fee claim paid out by The Insurance Emporium for splints was £640 and £693 for tendons and ligaments, while fetlock-related claims averaged £912.

Other known summer concerns can include dehydration, which in some cases can lead to colic. Being aware of the signs of dehydration in horses is essential and owners should seek veterinary advice if they notice lethargy, dark urine and thick and sticky saliva.

While laminitis is known to be an all-year round concern, periods of sunshine followed by showers, can lead to sugar spikes in the grass and heighten the risk of this condition. Using grazing muzzles, strip grazing, and taking horses and ponies off the grass for periods can be useful.

Here at The Insurance Emporium, we hope horses and their owners are enjoying their summer together, but we know that these unexpected accidents and illnesses can occur and so you might want to consider having horse insurance, so it’s there if you need it.

The Insurance Emporium offers a range of equine insurance products – with up to a *30% discount on horse and veteran horse policies – that can be tailored to suit your needs, whether you have a child’s pony, or a competition horse. Horse insurance policies include one standard benefit; death, theft or straying, with policies available for foals aged 31 days old to horses and ponies under 20 years old.

* This includes a 20% introductory discount, and if you have more than one horse or pony in the family then you can take advantage of a further 10% multi-horse discount. The 20% introductory discount is available from the start of the policy until its first review/renewal date. The multi-horse discount is either applied at inception of any new horse policies or at renewal of existing horse policies.

Additional optional benefits include vet’s fees cover from £3,000 up to £7,000 per incident on lunar monthly plans (for a maximum of 365 days – whichever is reached first), saddlery and tack, complementary treatment, dental treatment for riders, and personal accident cover. The full list of benefits can be found by visiting The Insurance Emporium.

Francis Martin, CEO of The Insurance Emporium, says: “We offer two tiers of policy when it comes to catering for different disciplines categorised as type of use. Type 1 covers a range of activities, including horses at grass and hacking, to dressage and driving, showing and showjumping.

“However, if you have plans to take part in cross-country, hunting or long distance/endurance riding over 25 miles this year, you’ll need to choose Type 2 in order to remain covered.”

For owners of golden oldies, The Insurance Emporium also offers veteran horse policies for all senior steeds aged over 20 years – and for those who enjoy riding but don’t own a horse, horse rider policies are available. Junior policies start for riders aged between five and 17, and adult cover is from 18 to 75 years old.

For more information, to get a quote and find out about a range of discounts, visit the website.

Lifestyle Policy Limited is an appointed representative of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited. The Insurance Emporium is a trading name of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited (registered in England and Wales no: 294940) which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority no:202748.

The Insurance Emporium offers a variety of cover levels, so please check the policy cover suits your needs before purchasing. Excesses may apply. For your protection, please ensure you read the Insurance Product Information Document (IPID) and policy wording, for information on policy exclusions and limitations.

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now