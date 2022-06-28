Great products at competitive prices with a fantastic delivery service? Look no further than Country & Stable *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with Country & Stable

When shopping for equestrian clothing and equipment online, there are a myriad of options available. Country & Stable really stands out from the crowd thanks to the quality brands on offer at affordable and competitive prices. In addition, this retailer offers excellence in service and value for money too.

Whether you spend your horse time riding for pleasure or you compete at a high level, Country & Stable has all you could wish for – for both horse and rider.

Are you looking for kit for your horse? If so Country & Stable stocks Shires Equestrian, which has a wide range of fantastically valued tack to choose from. Another Country & Stable favourite is Woof Wear, which is well known for its quality essential horse equipment. Woof Wear now offers full colour matching sets including brushing boots, saddle pads, fly veils, bandages, base layers, hat silks, head collars and lead ropes – making it the ultimate choice for any matchy-matchy enthusiast!

Country & Stable also stocks the popular Horseware Ireland brand, Amigo, which is synonymous with great quality rugs, equipment and fly masks to serve every season, alongside other fantastic brands such as NAF, for your everyday grooming products and supplement needs.

If you are looking to upgrade your equestrian wardrobe, or simply replace some of your old favourites, Country & Stable stocks Toggi and Covalliero, among many others. This means you can always be kitted out in stylish gear without breaking the bank, whether riding at home or while competing.

If you’re still not sure that Country & Stable is THE place to go for all things equestrian, then check out some of the fantastic incentives it offers. These include free delivery on orders over £50 and a free, no-quibble returns policy. It also has a fantastic price-match promise, where if you find the same product elsewhere, you can simply let Country & Stable know and it will not only match the better price – this online retailer will beat it!

Priding itself on top-notch customer service, it’s always easy to contact someone at Country & Stable, whether via the online chat service on the website, or there is someone at the end of a phone if you want to give them a call. You will receive personal emails to keep you updated on orders, with quick delivery on in-stock items, and you can receive exclusive special offers when you sign up to the Country & Stable Premier Club email service.

If you’re interested in finding out more, make sure you follow the retailer’s Instagram page at @countryandstable, which includes its #csshareit campaign. Country & Stable uses Instagram to involve customers in fantastic opportunities such as product testing, where you could be testing things like grooming products, or you could be the lucky recipient of a brilliant bursary, where customers could receive £500 to spend on training and competitions.

Visit countryandstable.co.uk today, and don’t forget to check out the Country & Stable on instagram and facebook.