Christmas gift ideas for the equestrian in your life – and why it might be wise to insure them *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with The Insurance Emporium

There’s one thing that unites equestrians other than their love for horses – they can never have enough stuff for their horse. Whether that’s tack, rugs, protective boots or other accessories, there’s always something else that we tell ourselves might come in handy.

Tack makes an excellent gift if you’re not sure where to start because, for anyone who rides their horse, this is an essential. So if you’re shopping for an equestrian this Christmas – or you’re an equestrian looking to send someone some hints (and they need advice) then this should be helpful to you.

Stirrups

There are so many different types of technical stirrups available, and every rider will be looking for something different. Some stirrups offer relief to joints thanks to angled and hinged elements, while others have quick-release mechanisms to allow for easy exit in the event of a fall. You can also select colours to match your recipient’s competition kit, too, which adds a personal touch.

Bridle

A good bridle is like a good haircut – selecting the right one for a horse can make all the difference to their appearance. Brown or black, flat or raised, there are choices to be made here, too. You can also opt for different noseband styles for varying levels of control, while some bridles are designed to be ergonomic, more comfortable and pressure relieving. And don’t forget that not all bridles come with reins, so this could be another gift in itself – again, with many varieties to choose from.

Saddle

Saddles come in a wide range of styles, but they need to be fitted to the individual horse and rider. If you’re thinking of making a grand gesture with a new saddle, it would be wise to gift the promise of a saddle and allow your recipient to investigate their options rather than buy one off the peg.

Girth

There’s no compromise here, without a girth your rider and their saddle will be on the floor, but a good girth can make all the difference to a horse’s comfort and way of going, too. There are different types, shapes and sizes. Ideally you’d find one that matches the current tack, ticks the boxes for comfort and is suitable for the chosen saddle. The last gifting mistake you’d want to make is buying a short dressage girth to go with an event saddle, so be sure to do your research – and if you’re not sure, a rider or horse owner would always rather you asked.

Thinking about the future

Tack is often a significant outlay, so it’s sensible to consider insuring your purchases – the inconvenience of being left with no tack in the event of theft or damage is frustrating enough without having to worry about replacement costs, too. And if there’s sentimental value attached, that’s yet another hit and added stress.

The Insurance Emporium offers a range of additional optional benefits, including saddlery and tack cover, to their horse insurance policy. The horse insurance policy provides cover for death, theft, or straying, as well as a range of activities specified by the type of use level selected. In addition to saddlery and tack, other optional benefits including vets’ fees for injury and illness, rider dental treatment, and personal accident cover are available.

The policy covers incidents where your saddlery and tack is stolen or accidentally damaged while you are taking part in or preparing for an activity encompassed within your specified type of use. There is a limit of £1,000 per item and security requirements apply.

For more information and to get a quote, visit theinsuranceemporium.co.uk

Plus, get 5% off your policy when you use the promo code “HH99”.*

*The promo code discount is available from the start of the policy until its first review/renewal date.

Lifestyle Policy Limited is an appointed representative of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited. The Insurance Emporium is a trading name of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited (registered in England and Wales no: 294940) which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority no:202748.

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now