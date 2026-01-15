‘He became part of our family’: top stud and rider pay tribute to 12-year-old stallion put down following accident at showground





Zangersheide Stud’s top showjumping stallion D’Aganix 2000 Z has been put down following an accident while unloading at a show.

In a statement today (15 January) D’Aganix’s rider Christian Ahlmann confirmed “with immense sadness” that the 12-year-old had been put down in the early hours of the morning.

Christian said that “a terrible and unfortunate accident” happened during unloading in Leipzig, resulting in D’Aganix sustaining a severe leg injury.

“Despite immediate help and intensive professional care from several veterinarians and grooms, it quickly became clear that there was no way to give him a pain-free life and a well-deserved retirement,” said Christian.

“Making this decision was incredibly difficult, but it was made out of love and a sense of responsibility towards him. The entire team around D’Aganix 2000 Z is deeply saddened and has begun the journey home. We will miss you very much.”

Christian had ridden D’Aganix since 2021, having taken over from the Netherlands’ Michael Korompis, who produced him in young horse classes. Christian brought D’Aganix up the levels, making their five-star debut together at Den Bosch in 2022. The pair continued at the top level, contesting World Cup qualifiers and Global Champions Tour classes, with a number of top-10 placings.

A Zangersheide spokesperson said D’Aganix was “an exceptional stallion” who united two of the stud’s “most iconic” sires.

“Born in 2014 at the stud farm of Tony Foriers (Stud 2000), he was the first approved son of the black pearl Dominator 2000 Z, out of a daughter of Aganix du Seigneur Z,” said the spokesperson.

“From an early age, D’Aganix 2000 Z demonstrated that he had inherited world-class jumping talent.”

Zangersheide’s Judy Ann Melchior added that “this is an immeasurable loss for us”.

“D’Aganix 2000 Z was a truly special stallion; he was kind, courageous, and overflowing with talent. He was raised at Zangersheide from a very young age, and I watched him grow into a magnificent stallion who fulfilled every promise we saw in him,” she said.

“He became part of our family and grew into one of the strongest talents in Christian’s stable. Due to his sporting career, he was unavailable for breeding for several seasons, yet his first offspring are already impressing us tremendously with their scope, quality and mentality. Through his progeny, his legacy will live on and remain part of Zangersheide for generations to come.”

The stud extended its “sincere gratitude” to Christian’s team for their dedication and care of D’Aganix, and “to the breeders around the world who followed his career and included him in their breeding programmes”.

