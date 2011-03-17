Stallion and progeny viewing day at The Billy Stud

The Billy Stud is holding a stallion and progeny viewing day on Tuesday 12 April, at Jordans Farm, Dorking, Surrey.

The stud, run by William and Pippa Funnell and Donal Barnwell, is the largest producer of British-bred sports horses in the UK.

On show will be stallions Billy Congo, Cevin Z, Billy JJ and Billy Mexico.

Billy Congo won the British 7-year-old championships last year and Billy JJ was equal first at the British Young Horse Show Jumping Championships in 2008 as a four-year-old.

The stud currently has seven young horses on the equine pathway for 2012 for showjumping and eventing .

Entry to the viewing day, which will run from 11am – 2pm, is a donation of £10 towards the GRACE Cancer Charity and refreshments will be available.