Limes Farm, 21 October

LIMES FARM Folkestone, Kent, 21 October

KBIS British Equestrian National Amateur 90cm 1, Slowly Does It (M Ballard); 2, The Beacon Horse (D Clark); 3, Katies Chancer (D Roud). KBIS British Equestrian National Amateur 1m 1, Cragans Choreographer (S Anthony); 2, The Beacon Horse (D Clark); 3, Aployan Het Lindenhoff (B Mayo). 1.05m 1, My Amazing Grace (M Ballard); 2, Mr Blobby (R Marston); 3, Exercising Decorum (B Davidson). KBIS British Equestrian National Amateur 1.10m 1, Mysteron Grace (R Walker); 2, Exercising Decorum; 3, Chesil Beach (A M Boyce). 1.15m 1, My Amazing Grace; 2, Selita GP (T Miles); 3, Landor Dasnier (C Flitch). KBIS British Equestrian National Amateur Championship 1.20m 1 & 2, Findon Luckymoney & Tiger Cat (O King); 3, Patsies Dream (A Berry).